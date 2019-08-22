Volvo updates award-winning XC90

The Volvo XC90 blew in a fresh new wind for the Swedish carmaker, particularly in design, when it was launched in 2015.

Its swanky new cabin and edgier styling added about sex appeal to Volvo’s traditional sensible-and-safe theme, earning the luxury SUV the 2016 SA Car of the Year title.

Now the XC90 has received a midlife facelift and technology update to keep it fresh against German rivals such as the BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE. The visual work is minor and comprises new wheels, additional exterior colours and a slightly restyled grille.

It’s also available for the first time with a new six-seat configuration, with a pair of middle-row seats instead of a three-seater bench. This creates walk-through room between the middle and rear rows and makes for a less claustrophobic environment in the two rearmost seats, although the third row is still cramped for adults and best suited for children. The rear seats fold down to create up to 1,856l of boot space.

A technology tweak sees the XC90 adopting Volvo On Call as a standard feature. It’s an app-based service that helps motorists communicate with their cars. They can lock or unlock the doors, check the fuel level, and cool or heat the car via their smartphone, smartwatch, tablet or desktop.

According to Greg Maruszewski, MD of Volvo Cars SA, Volvo on Call is a key to the digital world. “One app gives Volvo drivers control over their car’s functions. A car becomes far more than just a means of travel. It becomes your personal assistant,” he says.

Pressing the On Call button mounted in the car’s ceiling connects you to a call centre agent who can tell you about the best restaurants in town and send the destination to the car’s navigation system.

If you forget to lock your car it sends you a notification, and Volvo On Call also automatically contacts the emergency services if you’re involved in an accident and tells them where you are.

Other capabilities of Volvo On Call include the ability to provide an in-car Wi-Fi hotspot for all occupants.