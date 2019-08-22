Porsche Cayenne creates super hybrids

Porsche has announced the launch of its most powerful Cayenne models yet, and they’re both hybrid.

The 404kW Turbo S and Turbo S Coupe (up to now the most potent members of the Cayenne breed) have been outperformed by two newly launched hybrid models: the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid and the Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe.

Both SUVs are powered by a 4.0l twin-turbo V8 engine capable of putting out 404kW coupled with an electric motor producing 100kW. The petrol-electric pairing generates a combined 500kW and 900Nm of torque.

Porsche quotes a very optimistic fuel consumption of 3.9l/100km, but this is unlikely to be attainable in real-world driving.

This new hybrid powertrain allows both models to sprint from 0-100km/h in a claimed 3.8 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 295km/h; their petrol-powered counterparts reach 286km/h.

In E-Power driving mode, the electric motor can, on its own, propel the vehicle up to a maximum speed of 135km/h and the car can drive for up to 40km on electric power only.

The lithium-ion battery is installed beneath the load-space floor and has a capacity of 14.1kWh. The high-voltage battery can be fully charged within 2.4 hours with the standard 7.2kW on-board AC charger when using a 400V connection with a 16-amp fuse. The charging process takes six hours from a conventional domestic socket with a rating of 230V and 10 amps.

Both hybrid models feature lime-green brake calipers and have exteriors that have been slightly modified to improve aerodynamics. Each comes standard with a Sport Chrono Package that specially tunes the vehicle for sporty performance.

The two high-performing models have been further enhanced with Porsche’s Ceramic Composite Brakes, Dynamic Chassis Control, Sport Chrono Package and Torque Vectoring Plus.

The adaptive three-chamber air suspension, including Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), softens and stiffens the ride as driving conditions demand. Up to 22-inch lightweight alloy wheels and rear-axle steering are also available as optional extras.

All Cayenne models feature LED headlights, a cruise-control system with speed limiter function, camera-based pedestrian protection and Park Assist at the front and rear — including a rear-view camera system in the Cayenne Coupé.

Optional extras include LED matrix beam headlights, a head-up display, Night Vision with thermal imaging camera, and the Porsche InnoDrive digital co-pilot including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, road sign recognition, active lane guidance, junction assistant and emergency braking.

Porsche’s super hybrids will go on sale locally by the end of 2019, at R2,749,000 for the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid and R2,817,000 for the Coupe Turbo S E-Hybrid.