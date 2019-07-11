Opel Combo scores on space and running costs

The Opel Corsa half-ton bakkie is long gone, as is its successor the Chev Ute, but Opel recently re-entered SA’s light commercial vehicle market with its Combo panel van.

The two-seater is available in standard and long wheelbase (LWB) variants measuring 4,403mm and 4,753mm in length and respectively able to carry payloads of 600kg and 1,000kg.

A low load floor height allows easier loading of cargo through dual-opening back doors, or through the sliding side doors located on both sides. Built-in hooks in the load floor allow goods to be safely secured, and a towing capacity of up to 1,250kg with a braked trailer completes the Combo’s useful workhorse credentials.

Hauling this van along is a compact but surprisingly spirited 1.6l turbo diesel engine. We drove the Combo for a few days and there’s more performance on offer than suggested by the relatively meagre-seeming outputs of 68kW and 230Nm.

The van pulls with gusto in a stop-start urban environment, and delivers decent cruising power and overtaking poke on the open road.

It’s a refined engine that hums along smoothly, and it starts up instantly on cold mornings.

The five-speed manual shifts smoothly and the gear stick is mounted high up on the fascia, bringing it close to hand.