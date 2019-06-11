Opel Corsa dons its birthday shoes

I’d last driven the Corsa a couple of years ago and my revisit showed the compact hatchback to have aged fairly gracefully in terms of its trim and technology.

The neat cabin stands up reasonably well to newer rivals like the Fiesta and Micra that were launched in 2018, even if it doesn’t have the Micra’s styling flair.

The Opel’s ventilation controls are somewhat dated in style, but they’re large and simple to use and therefore cause minimal driver distraction. The same goes for the various controls operated via the large touchscreen and the multifunction steering wheel, making for a user-friendly experience all round.

The car has all the connectivity demanded by today’s consumers, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The only feature I missed was that the headlights don’t switch on and off automatically, although there is a buzzer to warn if you’ve left them on.

Opel’s press release states that the Corsa is suited to families, which sounded like hyperbole until I had occasion to fit five adults into the car and was pleasantly surprised by its abilities.

Elbow room in the back seat was predictably tight, but there was enough leg- and head-room to prevent excessive claustrophobia.

The boot is compact but the single-piece rear-seat backrest flips down to expand it. The good news is that the Corsa now has a full-sized spare wheel, rather than just the puncture repair kit it came with when it was introduced here in 2015.

The real revelation was how well the car pulled when fully laden, and I have nothing but admiration for that little Jack Russell of a 1.0l three-cylinder turbo engine. Instead of being weak and wheezy, the 66kW/170Nm Corsa felt plucky even with five people aboard, happily cruising up freeway hills at the national speed limit.

It’s a fairly charismatic sounding engine too with that three-cylinder thrum, a noise that stays neatly in the background rather than being overwhelming.

The car averaged a frugal 6.3l/100km during the week-long test period, not quite the 4.6l promised by Opel but still reasonably economical.

Its compact size makes the Corsa scoot around with endearing agility, and the six-speed manual gearbox shifts slick and easy.

A special-edition Corsa seems like a rather humble way to commemorate a brand’s 120th birthday, but leave the dodgy marketing aside and the 120Y makes good rands and sense as a decently stocked, well-priced package.

It’s sold with a three-year/120,000km warranty and three-year/60,000km service plan.