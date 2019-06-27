FAW’s new truck is built with SA pride

FAW Vehicle Manufacturers SA has launched the FAW 6.130 FL medium truck, specifically configured for the local market and built right here on South African soil for southern and central African markets.

The new FAW 6.130 medium truck is based on the popular FAW 8.140 heavy truck range and shares a number of components with it, including the cab, but is reconfigured with a 2.8l Cummins ISF engine, shortened chassis and 3.5-ton payload,

The 6.130 medium truck range is a value-for-money offering backed up by excellent parts availability, says Jianyu Hao, CEO of FAW Vehicle Manufacturers SA.

“Our decision to introduce this truck was based on customer demand and market opportunity. Our market analysis confirmed the need for a vehicle as durable and rugged as our heavy and extra-heavy trucks but reconfigured with a smaller engine and reduced payload compared to the highly successful FAW 8.140 range,” he says.

In reconfiguring the FAW 8.140 range to cater to a new market, the FAW team paid attention to cost efficiency combined with the best possible payload and the best turnaround time, along with quality build standards for durability and reliability.

“The new FAW 6.130 FL carries all the hallmarks that FAW trucks are renowned for, namely strength, reliability, easy operation, and most importantly, delivering on the promise of a truck built for Africa, in Africa,” Hao says.

Imported from parent plants in China as SKD kits, the cab, chassis, axles and other sub-assembly components, together with the imported Cummins ISF engine, are all assembled in FAW South Africa’s plant in Coega, Eastern Cape.

Since its opening in 2014, this plant has employed more than 100 new employees, all of whom have been freshly trained and upskilled for the FAW 6.130 FL production.

As demand for the new range and the existing heavy and extra-heavy FAW trucks increases, new job opportunities will be created. The total capacity of the plant is 5,000 units per annum.

The FAW 6.130 medium duty truck will be available from FAW dealers in a number of body derivatives — a drop-side, a tautliner option, a van body, a tipper and a rollback and a dry-freight insulated body. Customers may choose to buy the chassis cab and fit their own truck bodies to suit many other applications, up to a GCM of 10 tons.

The parallel chassis frame and smooth top flange chassis construction has a distinct low-weight advantage, especially when mounting a steel subframe cargo body. The locally built chassis passes through a special paint station to enhance the chassis’ dust and dirt endurance and longevity — a unique South African addition.

The suspension is of the straight ladder-type with semi-elliptical rear leaf springs, together with front double acting shock absorbers up front. The axles are graded for a permissible 2.5-tons in front and 4.5-tons at the back.

The new FAW cab is a forward 45° tilt, cab-over engine design, providing easy servicing access.