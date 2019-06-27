FOCUS ON FAW
FAW’s new truck is built with SA pride
Priced at R245,000, the 6.130 FL medium truck is a value-for-money offering
FAW Vehicle Manufacturers SA has launched the FAW 6.130 FL medium truck, specifically configured for the local market and built right here on South African soil for southern and central African markets.
The new FAW 6.130 medium truck is based on the popular FAW 8.140 heavy truck range and shares a number of components with it, including the cab, but is reconfigured with a 2.8l Cummins ISF engine, shortened chassis and 3.5-ton payload,
The 6.130 medium truck range is a value-for-money offering backed up by excellent parts availability, says Jianyu Hao, CEO of FAW Vehicle Manufacturers SA.
“Our decision to introduce this truck was based on customer demand and market opportunity. Our market analysis confirmed the need for a vehicle as durable and rugged as our heavy and extra-heavy trucks but reconfigured with a smaller engine and reduced payload compared to the highly successful FAW 8.140 range,” he says.
In reconfiguring the FAW 8.140 range to cater to a new market, the FAW team paid attention to cost efficiency combined with the best possible payload and the best turnaround time, along with quality build standards for durability and reliability.
“The new FAW 6.130 FL carries all the hallmarks that FAW trucks are renowned for, namely strength, reliability, easy operation, and most importantly, delivering on the promise of a truck built for Africa, in Africa,” Hao says.
Imported from parent plants in China as SKD kits, the cab, chassis, axles and other sub-assembly components, together with the imported Cummins ISF engine, are all assembled in FAW South Africa’s plant in Coega, Eastern Cape.
Since its opening in 2014, this plant has employed more than 100 new employees, all of whom have been freshly trained and upskilled for the FAW 6.130 FL production.
As demand for the new range and the existing heavy and extra-heavy FAW trucks increases, new job opportunities will be created. The total capacity of the plant is 5,000 units per annum.
The FAW 6.130 medium duty truck will be available from FAW dealers in a number of body derivatives — a drop-side, a tautliner option, a van body, a tipper and a rollback and a dry-freight insulated body. Customers may choose to buy the chassis cab and fit their own truck bodies to suit many other applications, up to a GCM of 10 tons.
The parallel chassis frame and smooth top flange chassis construction has a distinct low-weight advantage, especially when mounting a steel subframe cargo body. The locally built chassis passes through a special paint station to enhance the chassis’ dust and dirt endurance and longevity — a unique South African addition.
The suspension is of the straight ladder-type with semi-elliptical rear leaf springs, together with front double acting shock absorbers up front. The axles are graded for a permissible 2.5-tons in front and 4.5-tons at the back.
The new FAW cab is a forward 45° tilt, cab-over engine design, providing easy servicing access.
The digital instrumentation panel and all controls are placed well within reach of driver. Materials used are durable and smooth, yet comfortable and sturdy. The two-metre wide cab allows for a three-person-seat, with a foldable middle section. Radio and USB connection are standard fitments, as is power steering.
The front windscreen, as well as slanted side windows, offers an exceptional scope of sight, while mirrors are neatly positioned and of ample size to provide a good view to the side and rear of the vehicle, all enhancing driveability and safety.
Adding to its international pedigree the FAW 6.130 FL is powered by the Euro 3 Cummins ISF 2.8l engine.
This turbocharged, common rail four-cylinder in-line diesel is ideally suited to the medium-weight truck category with its performance, low operating costs, low weight, low noise and low emissions.
Producing outputs of 96kW and a healthy 310 Nm of torque between 1,600 and 2,700 r/min, the engine is paired to a six-speed synchromesh manual transmission.
Advanced thermal engineering has made the ISF engine capable of running at higher operating temperatures, reducing the size and cost of the vehicle’s cooling package. The modular architecture of the engine allows for easy access and single side servicing, reducing operating costs.
The FAW 6.130 FL offers a wide range of different applications, depending on the body configuration.
With the FAW drop-side body this workhorse can take the punch in general cargo on a metropolitan distribution hub
As a van-bodied vehicle the FAW 6.130 FL will provide a stable and safe conveyor of protected cargo, be it in express deliveries, general distribution or for dry weight cargo like bakeries.
Running as a tautliner unit the FAW has the manoeuvrability to work in tandem with any application handling palletised loads.
As a roll back this truck is ideal to pick up and carefully transport a passenger car to its destination.
Priced at R245,000 (excluding VAT) for the chassis cab, the FAW 6.130 FL is sold with a 2-year/unlimited kilometre warranty and is supported by 36 outlets across South Africa, Namibia, and Botswana. The dedicated national parts distribution centre is based in Spartan, supported by branches in Durban and Cape Town, which act as hubs to support all FAW representatives and self-service operators.
Since the FAW 6.130 FL shares many components with the FAW 8.140 FL, parts availability is assured, and adequate stockholding is in place.
“Our fundamental vision for this region, using South Africa as a base, is ensuring that the FAW brand becomes a household name across the length and breadth of this great continent, and in so doing we hope to significantly contribute to job creation and the general stimulation of the local and African economies,” says Hao.
“The FAW 6.130 FL is a ‘true-blood South African’, built locally and uniquely engineered for the African environment."