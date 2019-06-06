Life / Motoring

Hyundai adds limited-edition Creta

The high-end package is available in petrol and turbodiesel form

06 June 2019 - 05:07 Phuti Mpyane
The 500 units are in dual-tone black and white to differentiate them from regular Cretas.
Image: Supplied

There is a new Hyundai Creta model in the local range, a  special one as Hyundai Automotive SA has been allocated just 500 out of an  unspecified global figure.

The flagship derivative has several styling cues to separate it from the rest, including a “Limited Edition” badge, stuck on its rear hatch.

It’s differentiated by a black roof that creates a unique two-tone exterior with a white body paint finish, two-tone 17-inch alloy wheel rims, black-and-red interior with red inserts on the dashboard and red stitching on the leather seats.

The special edition comes with an infotainment system with standard fitment of Apple Carplay and Android Auto connectivity.

The special treatment has been applied to the existing trio of Creta variants — the 1.6 Executive manual; 1.6 Executive automatic and 1.6 Executive turbodiesel automatic.

The interior gets unique scarlet decoration as seat stitching and as dash inserts.
Image: Supplied

The limited edition can be optionally customised with the fitment of a black, or chromed front nudge bar and black, or chromed side skirts. Customers can buy a R2,100 optional SD card-based, off-line navigation system to negate the use of the data-heavy Google Maps, Waze or Apple Maps on Apple Carplay or Android Auto.

The prices of the Creta Limited Edition range are:

Creta 1.6 Limited Edition (manual) R372,900
Creta 1.6 Limited Edition (automatic) R397,900
Creta 1.6 Limited Edition Turbodiesel (automatic) R438, 900

Prices include a seven-year/200,000km warranty and five-year/90,000km service plan.

