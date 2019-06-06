Hyundai adds limited-edition Creta

There is a new Hyundai Creta model in the local range, a special one as Hyundai Automotive SA has been allocated just 500 out of an unspecified global figure.

The flagship derivative has several styling cues to separate it from the rest, including a “Limited Edition” badge, stuck on its rear hatch.

It’s differentiated by a black roof that creates a unique two-tone exterior with a white body paint finish, two-tone 17-inch alloy wheel rims, black-and-red interior with red inserts on the dashboard and red stitching on the leather seats.

The special edition comes with an infotainment system with standard fitment of Apple Carplay and Android Auto connectivity.

The special treatment has been applied to the existing trio of Creta variants — the 1.6 Executive manual; 1.6 Executive automatic and 1.6 Executive turbodiesel automatic.