Minor tweaks for Benz bus

When your big reveal is an MPV with a 20mm wider grille, then you have to have an ace up your sleeve, especially if you have flown motoring journalists in from all over the world for the occasion.

That ace is the new Mercedes-Benz EQV, a fully battery-electric version of the popular V-Class that will make its debut at the Geneva motor show in March. With its official debut a month away, Mercedes slapped little stickers over cellphone lenses and hit us with an embargo of March 5, so we can’t tell you much about it, let alone show you any pictures.

It will be the fifth model in Mercedes’s new EQ family, the first being the EQC SUV that will go on sale in SA in 2020. That will be followed by the EQA. The Stuttgart manufacturer is also developing two other EQ models to join them.

The new V-Class will go on sale here in the third quarter of 2019, probably in August, a spokesperson for Mercedes-Benz Commercial Vehicles SA said.

A chat with designer Bertrand Janssen reveals the V has undergone the mildest of facelifts. The chrome strip has been removed around the grille to make it 20mm larger and provide more cooling. The front bumper has been slightly revised and differs depending on whether you choose Avantgarde, Exclusive or AMG Line trim. Then there are new 19-inch rims and four new paint colours.

Inside there is a new nappa leather option as well as a new fascia insert featuring a double pinstripe. The V-Class also gets the turbine-style air vents from the passenger cars.