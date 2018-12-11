Evolutionary new BMW 3 Series is engineering supremacy

Building on the excellent foundations of the outgoing F30 model and 43 years of domineering segment know-how, the seventh-generation BMW 3 Series is a cosseting, intelligent and thrilling junior exec.

With this latest iteration, BMW has come out swinging with intent — among its strategies being a promise to sell the new car at virtually the same prices as the outgoing model.

The modern drive for better everything, from lower emissions, to refinement and digital sophistication, has made its mark on the new 3 Series, which now dazzles with technology, new mechanical configurations and an all-new, all-wheel-drive range-topper.

BMW SA has initially confirmed only the 320d and 330i for local debut in March 2019.

This new 3 Series is a measurably better car and could well be the undoing of segment expectations in general. Quantifiable improvements in all areas see a slightly larger but 55kg lighter car with quieter cabins and better outputs.

At 4,709mm long, the new 3 Series is 76mm longer than its predecessor, 16mm wider and just 1mm taller.

The cabin is imagined in the same style and design seen in both the new BMW X5 and X7, adopting the wedge shapes and BMW Live Cockpit. Specification lines are the Advantage, Sport Line, Luxury Line, M Sport and M Performance.