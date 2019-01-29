First drive in the new E-Tron

Audi might not have launched the all-electric E-tron recently were it not for the rapid scale of events after Dieselgate that have forced many automakers to speed up the arrival of their electric vehicles.

So it was that we found ourselves in Abu Dhabi, the home of oil and gas, for the launch of the pure electric Audi E-tron.

We started at Masdar City, a project started in 2009 as a sustainable city in a land of petroleum. Set to be home to 50,000 people and the employment base for 40,000, it would cost 10 times less to implement today than it has cost over the nearly 10 years since it began, such has been the pace of change when it comes to the cost of technology.

It has a 10MW photovoltaic electricity generation farm, streets that are angled towards the wind from the sea to reduce the temperature by up to six degrees Celcius compared to the rest of Abu Dhabi, and a hi-tech air cooling tower based on the same principles as those on top of many a home in the Middle East.

It’s a project rather than something that is going to make any kind of dramatic impact on the city or the region, a sort of token gesture perhaps. Some might say it is the same with electric vehicles (EVs), that the industry is just paying lip service in order to appease governments and activists.

Lip service or not, the fact is that EVs are coming and the

E-tron will launch in SA in the last quarter of 2019 and like the others, will not come cheap

It’s indicative at the moment, but Audi SA boss Trevor Hill expects it to match the I-Pace on price at around R1.6m. The

E-tron is a little larger than a Q5, and also 40% more rigid, substantially heavier and up to a million bucks more expensive.

Audi has kept the looks traditional so as not to make customers spill their schnapps when they see it. It has a trapezoidal grille even though it doesn't actually need it, although the grille features slightly different styling to the usual Q-wearing models.

There are two charging points, one on each side, great for the days when you will be able to charge on the side of the road. The E-tron has a clear design line that runs right around the body, culminating in a Porsche-style light strip along the rear.

The 95kWh battery pack claims a lifetime of 10 years, the same as the expected lifespan of the car. Power is sent to two electric motors, one on each axle, providing quattro all-wheel drive without the need for a propshaft between the axles or a differential. The rear motor is larger, giving the E-tron a slight rear-wheel drive bias although up to 100% of the torque can be sent to either axle.