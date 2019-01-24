Grilling new 7 Series revealed

BMW loves the barbecue culture of South Carolina, its second home, so much that it is now slapping beef burners on the front of its cars.

In a move to bring the 7 Series into line with the upcoming X7 giant SUV, the flagship limousine scores a bunch of new technology, but few people will be able to initially go beyond the double-barbecue grill, er, grille.

BMW launched the facelift of its sixth-generation flagship at the Detroit motor show. After posting record sales in 2017 in its pursuit of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, hopes are high at BMW that the limousine will pair up with the X7 to make a class-crossing luxury front line.

There are upgrades inside as BMW moves to its latest software system, and its driver-assistance tech has also received a boost beyond its already impressive suite, which includes self-parking into garages.

It’s arriving just in time, too, with the chief competition in the segment, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, also in line for an upgrade this year.

Headlined by both its 6.6l, V12 powerplant in the 760i and the 750i’s upgraded 4.4l V8, the 7 Series has seen its performance boosted and its emissions reduced.

With a pair of twin-scroll turbochargers, the 4,395cc V8 now has 60kW more power, at 390kW. It’s torquier, too, with 750Nm available from just 1,800rpm through to 4,600rpm and though it’s limited to 250km/h, BMW insists it will hit 100km/h in 4 seconds flat.

Then there’s the V12, which only comes fitted inside the long-wheelbase version of the 7 Series and it’s only hooked up to the all-wheel drive system. It plunders 430kW and 850Nm from its 6.6l, twin-turbo capacity, which is good enough for a 3.8-second burst to 100km/h.

But there will be a fleet of other powertrains, including the plug-in hybrid 745e, 745Le and 745Le xDrive variants of the in-line turbo petrol six-cylinder 3.0l engine. BMW claims a total system power of 290kW and 600Nm.

The hybrids will reach a claimed maximum of 54km of pure electric running, with a 140km/h top speed, though that jumps to 250km/h with both motors running.

It sprints to 100km/h in 5.2 seconds (or 5.1 for the heavier xDrive long wheelbase), yet registers a WLTP claimed consumption figure of only 2.2l/100km, for 52g of CO 2 emissions per kilometre.

All of the diesels share the same 3.0l, in-line, six-cylinder core, rising from the 730d’s 195kW to the 740d’s 235kW and the 750d’s thumping 294kW of power.

To make it easier, the “30” models all use a single-turbo version of the engine, the “40” motors all have two turbochargers (high pressure and low pressure) and the “50” is scary tech-rich, with four turbochargers in all.

They’re all torque-rich motors, with the base hitting at 620Nm, rising to 680Nm for the 740 versions and topping out at 760Nm in the 750d.