Land Rover’s Evoque is back to reclaim its crown

As Range Rover’s entry-level model launched in 2010, the Evoque went on to light up the subcompact luxury crossover SUV segment with its eye-catching design, racking up 772,096 in global sales.

Without messing about with the distinctive original blueprint, the newly facelifted Evoque borrows newer styling cues from its larger brethren, but remains instantly recognisable.

“Underneath the skin is an engineering and technical revolution. The architecture is all new, with only the door hinges remaining unchanged on the body. The chassis has been significantly reworked to make the most of the stiffer body, ensuring the characteristic ride comfort and refinement of a Range Rover,” says Nick Rogers, executive director of product engineering at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

It has more interior space due to a longer wheelbase that yields 20mm extra rear knee-room and boasts 10% more luggage space of 591l that can be enlarged to 1,383l with the 40:20:40 second-row seats folded down. There’s also been an increase in small item stowage — the larger glove box and centre cubby said to now fit tablets, handbags and bottles with ease.