New Kia Soul boxes clever

I like boxy cars, which means I’ve always loved the Kia Soul. It's zany and different and — thanks to those square dimensions — a joy to load-up with luggage and groceries and stuff.

Yep, it’s no secret that cars designed with a ruler are easier to fill with all the material trappings of life. If you want further proof of this just revisit the original Mini and the Daihatsu Materia, a car that proved it was hip to be square. Anyway, I digress.

The 2018 LA Auto Show is in full flight and one of the standout cars to make its unveiling is the new third-generation Kia Soul. An evolution of its second-generation predecessor, Soul version 3.0 comes served with an extra shot of visual aggression, particularly up front where a massive radiator grille and a pair of narrow, squinting headlights dominate proceedings.