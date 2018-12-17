Audi joins the road to electrification

If you are still keen then read on because the E-tron is a decent package. It’s 40% more rigid than a Q5, partly because of additional strengthening to accommodate the batteries and partly because of the batteries themselves. That battery pack is the same as the one that Porsche will use in the Taycan, but in the E-tron it’s a 95kWh pack sending its power to two electric motors, one on each axle. The front one produces 125kW and the rear 140kW. In total you are looking at 300kW of power on boost and 660Nm of torque with a rear bias due to the larger motor on the back axle, although by using two motors you do get the new generation of quattro all-wheel drive.

You also get some decent energy recuperation to try to build on the claimed 400km of range. Realistically we reckon you could get around 300km but a swift drive up the twisty Jebel Hafeet mountain pass allowed us to add 5km to that on the way back down using brake energy recuperation. Adjust the level of recuperation using the paddles on the steering wheel (no gears here) and you can push up to 0.1g of recuperation to the batteries.

After hustling up and down the mountain, it was time to do a bit of mild off-roading. It was nothing testing, not by South African standards, more of a gravel road and a couple of dry river bed crossings, but it showed how the power can be pushed to wheels with the best grip and that the hill descent control does a decent job.