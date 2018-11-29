BMW X7 breaks cover in SA

The public has cast its eyes on the new BMW X7 for the very first time … right here in SA, just ahead of the much-anticipated new sports utility vehicle’s reveal at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

The vehicle was shown to 400 people at a black-tie function at Cape Town’s Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa on November 20. The vehicle will go on sale in SA in March 2019.

The unprecedented reveal was a coup for BMW SA, as Tim Abbott, the company’s CEO, points out. “Never before have we displayed a vehicle prior to its world premiere. This is completely unheard of.”

Abbott says the unique event took place because BMW Germany realises the importance of the X7 to the SA market. “China and the Middle East will be huge markets for this new vehicle but SA is also right up there in terms of importance,” he notes.

The vehicle on display at the Zeitz Museum was an X7 xDrive30d, one of two models coming to SA. Its six-cylinder in-line diesel single-turbocharger powerplant delivers 195kW power and 620Nm torque.