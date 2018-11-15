Driving BMW’s back-to-the-future cars

As someone who is passionate about road safety, I have to admit that the concept of doors which disappear into the side sills — leaving you able to reach out and touch the tarmac as you drive — seems odd. In some ways the BMW Z1 is a little odd, maybe not odd so much as quirky. It’s a classic these days, of course, so let me just label it as characterful.

The Z1 was developed by BMW Technik in the mid-1980s as one of those secret after-hours backroom kinds of projects — the kind that also gave birth to the Volkswagen Golf GTi. A concept was shown in 1986 and created so much attention that in 1988 BMW decided to manufacture the Z1, albeit in limited numbers, with only 8,000 being built.

It used the six-cylinder engine from the 325iS, producing 125kW and giving the first BMW Z-car a top speed of 225km/h, provided the fabric roof and those famous plastic doors were all in place.

It’s an iconic model, the first official Zukunft (German for future) car from the Munich automaker and one which I was very fortunate to experience while in Portugal recently for the launch of the latest Zukunft car, the Z4.

Climb over the retracted door that pays homage to the doors on the original BMW 328, drop down into the driver’s seat and you know you are in something different, but at the same time something familiar. The dash has typical BMW hallmarks from the day and the gearstick has a reassuring BMW feel about it too.