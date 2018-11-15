Shows far and wide celebrate blasts from the past

The great thing about this show for Gauteng enthusiasts is the different approach to petrol hedonism, with drive-bys around the showgrounds including vehicles such as Vaal Japie tractors from the late 1940s and huge US cars that have been gathering dust in barns for decades.

The Maluti Motor Show was held on Saturday, November 10, providing more than enough time for an early-morning blast back to the Nasrec Expo Centre southwest of Johannesburg for the summer rendition of the twice-yearly Classic Car Show starting at 8am on Sunday.