Ghosn scandal rocks alliance

France moved this week to oust Carlos Ghosn from the helm of Renault after his arrest in Japan on financial misconduct allegations but sought to defend the car maker’s alliance with Nissan, which has been rocked by the scandal.

Ghosn, one of the best-known leaders in the car industry, was arrested on Monday after Nissan said he had engaged for years in wrongdoing, including personal use of company money and underreporting how much he was earning. The Japanese car maker plans to remove him as chair on Thursday.

“Carlos Ghosn is no longer in a position where he is capable of leading Renault,” French finance minister Bruno Le Maire told France Info radio, calling on Renault’s board to set up an interim management structure.

The French state owns 15% of Renault, which in turn holds a 43.4% stake in Nissan in a complex alliance forged by Ghosn over almost 20 years and which some analysts think could fall apart without the 64-year-old to steer it.

Close to bankruptcy when Renault bought its stake in 1999, Nissan has recovered to be the engine of an alliance that generates synergies for both companies and allows them to rival the likes of Volkswagen and Toyota on the global stage.

The shares of all three alliance members — Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi — fell sharply in the wake of Ghosn’s arrest.

Ghosn’s alleged improprieties raise questions over governance at the alliance, in which the three partners’ boards are all chaired by a single executive.

One Nissan-headquartered manager told Reuters he is concerned decision making at the alliance could slow due to the lack of a unifying figure. The manager, who declined to be identified, said he was also worried Ghosn’s departure could hit sales as fans of the charismatic leader abandon the company.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported that Nissan paid billions of yen for the purchase and renovation of homes for Ghosn in Rio de Janeiro, Beirut, Paris and Amsterdam, citing unidentified sources. The properties had no business purpose and were not listed as benefits in filings to the Tokyo bourse, NHK said.

At the time of publication there has been no comment from Ghosn on the allegations. He was born in Brazil, of Lebanese descent, and is a French citizen.

Countdown to new Mazda 3

As we reported on the all-new Mazda a few weeks ago, just days before its official reveal at next week’s Los Angeles Auto Show, spy shots caught the car testing in Germany and draped in minimal camouflage, showing that styling is inspired by the Kai concept from the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show.