Aston Martin 003 details teased

Aston Martin has managed to squeeze in some hot projects amid its electric car programme. The company is reportedly preparing another mid-engined hypercar, the third for the company following the much vaunted Aston Martin Valkyrie and Valkyrie AMR Pro. It’s also reported that the new car is being developed with road and track use in mind.

It’s built around a lightweight structure and powered by a turbocharged petrol-electric hybrid engine with active aerodynamics and active suspension technology systems for high levels of precision and control driving.

While exceptional performance is expected, the hypercar is rumoured to yield more practicality, including space for luggage. Both left and right-hand drive versions are expected to be produced in limited numbers — 500 coupes to be exact — with launch expected some time in 2021.

Aston Martin Lagonda President and Group CEO, Andy Palmer, is quoted as saying: "It was always the intention for the Aston Martin Valkyrie to be a once-in-a-lifetime project; however, it was also vital to us that Valkyrie would create a legacy: a direct descendent that would also set new standards within its own area of the hypercar market, creating a bloodline of highly specialised, limited production machines that can exist in parallel with Aston Martin’s series production models. I’m thrilled to announce that this car is the Project ‘003’, and our next step into a dynamic and exacting arena."