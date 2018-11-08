Life / Motoring

INDUSTRY NEWS

Investing in truck driver training

The Volvo programme is recognised and certified by the CTA

08 November 2018 - 05:02 Motor News Reporter
Once the first group has graduated, Volvo will be looking to specifically enrol and develop more women drivers.
Once the first group has graduated, Volvo will be looking to specifically enrol and develop more women drivers.

Volvo Trucks has embarked on a new programme in SA to develop unemployed commercial vehicle drivers through the newly-established Volvo Group Driver Learnership programme.

Supported by Volvo Group brands, Volvo Trucks and UD Trucks, the product-specific training is delivered by the brand’s skilled driver trainers.

With an investment of R1.9m for the training of 20 unemployed commercial vehicle drivers, the qualification, which is approved by the Transport Education Training Authority and based on both theoretical and practical modules, saw the first intake of drivers start training in July 2018. It’s a 12-month learnership that ends in June 2019 and a National Certificate in Professional Driving from the Transport Seta recognised Commercial Transport Academy (CTA) in Bredell will be conferred to successful graduates.

"We are proud to be able to make a tangible contribution to the development of the local transport industry. With an acute need for qualified and skilled drivers, we believe this programme will start to address this industry-wide problem in a practical yet impactful way," said Marcus Hörberg, vice-president of Volvo Group Southern Africa.

A R1.9m investment addresses SA’s acute need for qualified and skilled drivers.
A R1.9m investment addresses SA’s acute need for qualified and skilled drivers.

Additionally, the learners will spend a minimum of 400 hours driving over four seasons and across nine provinces.

"Learnerships are not new, however it is in the alignment of new knowledge learnt and its application in the workplace that differentiates this programme," said Nicci Scott, founder of CTA. "We purposefully select unit standards that speak to stakeholder management, be it to the customer, the employer or the driver’s role in acting responsibly, with safety as the key focus."

In 2017, AB Volvo Group donated funds on behalf of its employees to various global markets to assist in resolving the different challenges faced in local markets. Sixteen projects, of which this driver training course is one, were selected by a committee of employee representatives from AB Volvo Board, members of the executive board and Martin Lundstedt, president and CEO of the Volvo Group.

"Transport is key to economic growth in this region and if we are able to upskill and empower commercial vehicle drivers it will help drive development, prosperity and growth."

Hörberg said the programme aims to enhance and add to the pool of existing professional drivers. "Once the first group has graduated, we will be looking to specifically enrol and develop more women drivers — a demographic group we believe has great potential to positively impact the industry, and society at large, as truck and bus operators," he said.

China’s BAIC ready to make SA inroads

After a slow start and no test-drives policy, the company is set to grow its African footprint, writes Denis Droppa
Life
14 days ago

Electric life gets plugged into SA

Croatian electric supercar maker Rimac is about to launch here, writes Mark Smyth
Life
21 days ago

Road Test: Pricey urban cruiser, freeway loser

Honda’s updated HR-V gets smart new looks but gearbox spoils the party
Life
21 days ago

Preparing to take the wheel at Daimler

Mark Smyth spoke with Ola Kallenius, the next chairman of the leading car maker
Life
27 days ago

French showcase reflects industry’s trials

New BMW 3-series and Mercedes GLE headline the Paris motor show while Peugeot e-Legend looks to the future
Life
1 month ago

Concerns mount over making profits from electric vehicles

Electric cars are poised to arrive en masse in European showrooms after years of hyped concept-car launches and billions in investment by car makers ...
Life
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Porsche Panamera GTS is a formidable piece of ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Aggro-cute Suzuki Jimny comes out to play
Life / Motoring
3.
Final countdown to Cape Town’s Rallycross round
Life / Motoring
4.
Quick crossword
Lifestyle

Related Articles

China’s BAIC ready to make SA inroads
Life / Motoring

Electric life gets plugged into SA
Life / Motoring

Road Test: Pricey urban cruiser, freeway loser
Life / Motoring

Preparing to take the wheel at Daimler
Life / Motoring

French showcase reflects industry’s trials
Life / Motoring

Concerns mount over making profits from electric vehicles
Life / Motoring

Sandton home to second Shelby shop
Life / Motoring

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.