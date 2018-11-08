Investing in truck driver training

Volvo Trucks has embarked on a new programme in SA to develop unemployed commercial vehicle drivers through the newly-established Volvo Group Driver Learnership programme.

Supported by Volvo Group brands, Volvo Trucks and UD Trucks, the product-specific training is delivered by the brand’s skilled driver trainers.

With an investment of R1.9m for the training of 20 unemployed commercial vehicle drivers, the qualification, which is approved by the Transport Education Training Authority and based on both theoretical and practical modules, saw the first intake of drivers start training in July 2018. It’s a 12-month learnership that ends in June 2019 and a National Certificate in Professional Driving from the Transport Seta recognised Commercial Transport Academy (CTA) in Bredell will be conferred to successful graduates.

"We are proud to be able to make a tangible contribution to the development of the local transport industry. With an acute need for qualified and skilled drivers, we believe this programme will start to address this industry-wide problem in a practical yet impactful way," said Marcus Hörberg, vice-president of Volvo Group Southern Africa.