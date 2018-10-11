Preparing to take the wheel at Daimler

Plug-In Hybrid

"Yes, we have a massive electrification offensive in the making and if you look at it, it’s a three-pronged approach. Every single one of our combustion engines will be combined with 48V, so mild hybrid is the entry point into our brand. Every single model will have a plug-in hybrid from S-Class to A-Class. We’re now in the generation where we are switching over from our 30km hybrids to our 50km (ones) … the GLE will actually be the first car with a 100km range on a plug-in hybrid in the WLTP cycle."

Asked if the increased range will come from a switch to diesel power, he replied: "We didn’t say that but you shall see soon (second half 2019), so plug-in hybrids from top to bottom and then of course the EQ family. That is happening on the road towards 2025 and then of course broaden that on the road to 2030."

Pushed further on the question of a return for diesel, he said: "The good news is that the current generation diesel engines that we’re putting into the market are great performers, both in terms of NOx and fuel economy. So the intense discussion that we have had over the past couple of years — what’s the NOx performance? — I would argue that problem is solved."

Meeting emissions targets is something that will continue to keep Källenius busy even after he takes on the new role, but there are other challenges too.

"The technically most complex task to solve is autonomous drive Level 4 and Level 5, so if you look at everything that needs to come together to make that work in a chaotic city driving situation, in a safe manner, is certainly the most sophisticated challenge. We are working on a two-pronged approach. On the one hand, as the next level driver assistance systems, where today we have sophisticated Level 2+ systems I would call them, we’re on the verge of jumping to Level 3 which is our target for the next S-Class, that is something that you can then buy as an option and you can then proliferate, especially with a brand like Mercedes, relatively quickly into higher volumes.

"The Level 4, Level 5 effort is for a use case for a mobility service, so a robo-taxi, for a city and there in the next three to four years we want to commercialise that for the first time."

Then there is the matter of further collaboration with partners in a global automotive market. This year, Chinese car maker Geely took a stake in Daimler, so could there be more co-operation between the brands or is it just a financial transaction?

"The initial contacts have been constructive and what projects can come out of that — it’s still a bit too early to say, but discussions are ongoing."

As for Geely’s ownership of Volvo, Kallenius said it’s too soon to say whether there could there be some collaboration between Mercedes and Volvo.

Back to research and development: is it a difficult environment currently, given the rapid change in technology and market demands?

"If you ask the engineers — these are the best of times. Financially, it is of course a bigger challenge to transition a whole industry and a whole infrastructure from being solely combustion-based to going into heavy electrification. So we have to manage carefully how we navigate through this transformation financially, but technically we’re excited about it and feel that we are in a good position on many of those fronts."