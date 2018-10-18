Road Test: Pricey urban cruiser, freeway loser

In a compact crossover market segment bursting at the seams with some very appealing contenders, you need to be pretty decent to stand out.

Honda’s HR-V has done so with its eye-catching styling since its debut in SA in 2015, and for 2018 it’s undergone a mid-life cosmetic revamp that really cranks up the style.

Available as before in 1.5 Comfort and 1.8 Elegance versions, the HR-V now features the “solid wing face” that is becoming Honda’s new styling signature, with slimmer headlamps connected by a thick glossy bar across the grille. Together with a more aggressive front bumper and LED elements in the headlights (LED daytime running lights on the flagship Elegance version), the HR-V has an ultra-modern appearance and wouldn’t look out of place as a prop in a Star Wars movie.

The restyle is topped off by smoked taillights and new alloy wheels: 16-inch versions on the 1.5 derivative and 17-inchers on the 1.8 Elegance.

The upgrades come with 2.1% price increases, with the HR-V 1.5 Comfort CVT selling for R354,900 and the HR-V 1.8 Elegance CVT for R419,900.

The interior has also undergone a revamp and upgraded equipment levels to create a more upmarket feel but it’s still a mixed bag. The cabin vibe in the range-topping 1.8 Elegance I drove is generally quite premium and the car has leather seats, but for the R419,900 pricetag I expected the dashboard to have soft-touch plastic and not the hard stuff.

Also, the infotainment system feels a little last-generation with its relatively undersized 6.8-inch screen and small icons. It does however have all the necessary connectivity including Bluetooth-based hands-free telephony and audio streaming, extended connectivity via USB and HDMI, and smart device screen mirroring for access to device-specific functions such as video and photo files, and GPS navigation. The 1.8 Elegance also has a reversing camera.