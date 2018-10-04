French showcase reflects industry’s trials

Three new vehicles debuting at the Paris motor show this week will show investors and consumers the challenges facing the global car industry as it grapples with the biggest technological changes in a century.

A new BMW 3-series sedan, the latest in a line of cars that defined the concept of a premium sports sedan, will aim to reinvigorate a range that has ceded ground to SUVs and electric drives, while the Mercedes GLE marks an attempt to take an SUV to a new level, with some autonomous driving features.

And the Peugeot e-Legend concept stands for what car makers need to do next, and fast: design electrified vehicles that are appealing and profitable.

The new generation BMW 3-series sedan will immediately fight for attention with a different car bearing the "3" designation — Tesla Inc’s electric Model 3.

Big seller

Tesla’s Model 3 is now out-selling the BMW 3 in the US, although BMW 3 by far remains the bigger seller worldwide.

Tesla’s all-electric car challenges BMW and other traditional premium brands for technological leadership with software that can be constantly upgraded to improve the car’s performance and driver experience, and to add features.

The new BMW 3-series will also fight for attention in Paris — as in the marketplace — with the worldwide shift to SUVs. That phenomenon will be represented by the new generation of the Mercedes GLE sport utility vehicle, among other models.

The new GLE, which goes on sale next year, will come with a new 48V electronic suspension system that can vary the shock absorbing function at each wheel, individually. Inside the cabin, drivers and passengers can view information on two 12.3-inch screens.

The GLE also takes another step toward automating the process of driving, with a system that can steer and vary the speed of the car within a marked lane up to 60km/h. The GLE can effectively pilot itself in rush hour traffic jams.