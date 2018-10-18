Electric life gets plugged into SA

As we move into an era of alternative powertrains, one of the disruptors is the Croatian electric sports car company, Rimac.

It has grabbed the attention of many, not least of all because former Top Gear presenter Richard Hammond rolled one down a hillside and survived to tell the tale. But that is not the main reason it has been grabbing attention — the main reason is because Rimac builds super exclusive supercars that can hit serious speeds while doing decent distances.

To give you an idea, the latest Rimac C_Two is claimed to be able to hit 100km/h in just 1.85 seconds, a figure that matches Formula One technology and which seems to defy the laws of physics. It goes on to a top speed of 412km/h.

Power is there too with 1,408kW and a truck-rivalling 2,300Nm of torque. And it’s electric, with a climbed range of 650km. Obviously it’s not going to do that at full tilt, but Rimac claims that the C_Two will do two laps of the Nurburgring at race pace, which is impressive.

Rimac is coming to SA before the end of 2018, courtesy of new distributor, Electric Life. Company founder Stefan van der Sandt started off as a humble mechanic working for a Yamaha motorcycle dealership but progressed quickly to becoming a general manager for a BMW Motorrad facility before branching out on his own.

He describes himself as "just a poor young man that refused to take no for an answer and just be a number". Good philosophy, and one which has brought him to the point where he will open a landmark Electric Life facility on the corner of Grayston Drive and Katherine Street in Sandton.

Another facility will open in Cape Town at the Lourensford Estate.

Only a few Rimac C1 models and 10 C_Two models have been allocated to SA between now and 2020, but one C1 and five C_Twos are expected to be Mandrolli editions. These even more exclusive versions will be the first vehicles anywhere in the world to carry Nelson Mandela’s signature, approved by the Nelson Mandela Foundation. They will be so exclusive that Rimac will auction one at the Geneva motor show in 2019.

How much a Mandrolli edition will cost is unclear, but this is the point where some of those who are excited will have to walk away because the entirely hand-built C_Two has a price tag in Europe of €1.7m. Take into account exchanges rates, import duties and other taxes and you are probably looking at a price tag way north of the price of a LaFerrari. But we know of someone who has two of those so it’s not like there aren’t people with the money. And one carrying Madiba’s signature on its flank, well that’s probably priceless to the right buyer.