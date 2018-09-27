BMW’s ‘baby’ boasts a more sporty X factor

BMW has the knack of building niche products, but none has been more prominent and controversial than the X6, which initially had many automotive journalists in a quandary, some even billing it a pointless car.

But it turns out the Bavarian car maker achieved a master stroke. Fast forward to 2018 and not only has Beemer sold the X6 in good numbers for a niche product, but has also enticed other premium manufacturers to bring their own advocates to the swoopy SUV fold, namely the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe and the soon-to-come Porsche Cayenne Coupe.

Lower down the ladder in Beemer’s range sits the X4 — a baby X6, if you will — which launched in 2014 and has racked up sales of more than 200,000 units globally. Now the marque has introduced the second generation of that model and it is conclusive from the onset that the company set out to make the new X4 more distinctive compared to its X3 sibling.

Viewed from up front you would be hard pressed to tell the two apart, but the rear leaves you under no illusions as the X4 takes on a much more exuberant design. Those slim tail lights are part of a new design signature that we first saw on the X2 and will be followed later by the 8 Series Coupe and Z4 Roadster respectively.