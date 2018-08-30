Upgrades aligned with customer demands

Toyota’s perennial Hilux has now received a similar front-end treatment to that seen on the Dakar edition models that we reported on in recent months.

This includes a new trapezoidal grille and updated front valance giving the model less of that jutted underbite look of the pre-facelift model, which came under much scrutiny. Instead you now have a much more cohesive design that is almost reminiscent of the Hilux’s arch rival, the Ford Ranger.

On flagship Raider models in particular, the grille has now been embellished with chrome accents that complement the chrome door mirrors and handles. There are also full LED headlights with daytime running lights and fog lamps,

The cabin has also received some updates in the form of black piano plastic inserts on the steering wheel and a black roof lining, all of which have been lifted wholesale from the Dakar edition. A new infotainment system now incorporates satellite navigation and DVD playback compatibility over and above the Bluetooth and USB facilities.

For the bare-bones, single cab workhorse models, tweaks to align with customer demand have been implemented with the number of automatic derivatives increased with the introduction of the 2.4l GD-6 Raised Body SRX in six-speed automatic guise. Also, the 2.7l VVTi SRX has been discontinued.

The SR-grade, aimed squarely at fleet and mining customers offering a full safety kit with a lower spec level, has been expanded with the addition of a 2.4l GD-6 Raised Body manual 4x2 variant.