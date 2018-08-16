Toyota ups the ante with two new models

As city runabouts go, Toyota is playing in a rather precarious segment in which technology is equally as important as the kerb appeal of the vehicle.

The current Aygo, which was launched locally in 2015, looked set to add zest to the model because, to be frank, the previous generation was not much to look at.

Thankfully, all that changed at one fell swoop when the current model arrived on the scene, thanks to its X-motif front end that gave it a more distinct character than the preceding model. Now the marque has given the model a slight specification upgrade to bring it bang up to date with other cool kids playing in this segment.

The Volkswagen Up continues to be one of our favourites in the segment; however, as that old adage says, variety remains the spice of life and the Aygo seems to bring that to the segment, or at least attempt to.

So, what’s new then with the model? Well, not much, but the standout feature is probably the LED daytime running lights.