Second-generation Renault Duster gets a rugged look and a smarter cabin

Renault’s well-priced Duster has served as a popular SUV for those on a budget, selling more than 2-million units since its launch seven years ago.

The second-generation version, which had its global reveal at the Frankfurt motor show last September, was shown here in the metal for the first time at the weekend’s Festival of Motoring at Kyalami before its local sales debut on October 1.

Renault says the new Duster remains at its core a tough, simple and reliable, yet accessible, SUV based on a value proposition, but boasts all-new exterior styling with a distinctly assertive and robust look.

The rugged stance is emphasised by its bold, more horizontal lines, new 17-inch wheels, more prominent aluminium roof bars and front and rear skid plates. Although it appears visually more muscular, the five-seater SUV has the same compact dimensions as before.