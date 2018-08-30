Star in the tour bus car park is more than a bus

I spent some time in the Kruger Park recently and while I spotted a few Toyota Quantums in the wild and even the occasional Mercedes Vito or V-Class, it appears that the tour bus of choice is the Hyundai H1. I even saw a few of the facelifted version just weeks after it was launched.

Having spent some time with the H1 2.5 CRDI Elite, I’m not surprised by its popularity.

Priced at R629,900 the top of the range seems pricey, but it’s cheaper than the Mercs and more solid than the Quantum. It is also very well equipped.

The latest version has a great interior, with a user-friendly touchscreen infotainment system, climate control and a dashboard that places everything well within reach, perfect if you have a busload of tourists shouting as they try to take yet another happy snap.

But we were not transporting tourists while the vehicle was with us, instead it was doing duty on the school run and around town. Here it also proved to be a superb and versatile package, providing loads of space for the kids and their child seats and even decent space in the boot for all their paraphernalia while all the seats were in place.