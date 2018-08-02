The new Touareg: Pioneer makes welcome return to the family

The Volkswagen Group’s MLB Evo platform already underpins the Audi Q7, Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus and Porsche Cayenne, but one model has so far been missing.

Volkswagen SA has now corrected that with the launch of the new Touareg in the country, but it is easy to forget with so many models on the platform that it was the Touareg that predated them all back in 2002.

Back then there was no Bentayga or Urus of course, but the Touareg arrived before Porsche ventured into SUV territory and it proved itself by dominating the Dakar Rally, although the Dakar vehicle was hardly what you could buy in the showroom.

There were some great models in the first generation too like the incredible V10 TDi and a stonking V8 petrol. Those days are gone, with all the claims to big power going to the performance brands. Instead the third generation Touareg sticks with the tried and trusted (perhaps not so much trusted, think Dieselgate) 3.0l TDI.