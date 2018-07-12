Mini cranks up refinement as models evolve

It is an inevitable evolution that most cars’ successors will be larger than their predecessors and laden with more technology than before.

Even with the swell in size, the three-door and five-door variants of the Mini Cooper still offer those corner-hugging antics of their predecessors should you push the performance envelope, but it is in refinement that the model has truly moved upstream.

We recently travelled to the Western Cape to take a closer look at the updated Mini Cooper models, which include new engine and transmission combinations, an extended range of standard features, newly designed headlights and rear lights, additional body finishes and the latest connectivity technology for convenience and infotainment.

Styling wise, the new optional LED headlights include more distinctive full circular LED daytime running lights.

It is the rear that cuts the most distinct departure with the LED tail lights innards resembling the Union Jack.

New sets of alloy wheels are on offer, while customisation can include bespoke inserts for the indicators and on the cabin fascia on the passenger side that should bode well for those who want to put their own touch to the vehicle. These can be ordered online and are priced in euros as they are fully imported bits from the company’s accessories arm.