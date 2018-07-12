Bentley delivers a diesel masterpiece

The smoke is still hanging in the air from Dieselgate but numerous scientists and, of course car makers, are of the opinion that diesel can clean up its act and continue to provide great consumption.

The timing then of Bentley’s first ever diesel engine will seem to some a little odd. But then they haven’t driven it, as we did recently in the Western Cape.

On paper it looks very strong, with 320kW available between 3,750 and 5,000r/min and a massive 900Nm of torque between 1,000 and 3,250r/min.

But the figures are only half the story. Push the start button and you expect the usual clatter of a diesel engine before it warms up. There is none. Put it into Drive and pull away and there remains no sign of the traditional diesel noise. The level of soundproofing is immense, but then this is a Bentley, engineered to cosset its occupants and isolate them from the world outside. What we did not expect was for them to be so perfectly isolated from the V8 diesel engine up front.

Push down on the accelerator and revs climb in a way that is also undiesel like. That 900Nm from just 1,000r/min means superb acceleration, helped by two twin-scroll turbochargers and a 48V electrical boost. Acceleration is effortless. And seemingly relentless.

In most performance diesels you both see and hear the engine reaching the rev limits quickly in each gear before hitting a red line around 5,000 revs. There is none of that feeling of a rev ceiling in the Bentayga. The engineers have balanced the power perfectly to provide what can only be described as a petrol engine feel. We had to watch the rev needle before we believed this was actually a diesel, such is its smooth nature.