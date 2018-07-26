Life / Motoring

FUTURE MODELS

Take on a new Partner

Peugeot has revealed its new Partner which is heading to SA

26 July 2018 - 05:00 Motor News Reporter
The lineage is clear in the design but the new Partner gets a much bolder face. Picture: NEWSPRESS UK
The lineage is clear in the design but the new Partner gets a much bolder face. Picture: NEWSPRESS UK

Travel to many parts of Europe and you are likely to see Peugeot Partner vans all over the place. Since it first debuted in 1996 the Partner has also been a popular model in SA and recently the company unveiled the latest generation, which will arrive in SA towards the end of 2018 or early in 2019.

The changes in styling are obvious but a big change will be in the interior where the company will include the Peugeot i-Cockpit as standard.

"All-new Peugeot Partner renews a 20-year history of ruggedness and quality as confirmed by professional users," says Jean-Philippe Imparato, CEO for Peugeot. "Following our recent launch successes, our SUV offensive with Peugeot 2008, 3008 and 5008 and following the lead of all-new Peugeot Rifter, we had to have the same ambition for our LCV vehicle design — ie disrupt the market with innovative and unprecedented equipment.

"This is why the Peugeot i-Cockpit, so loved by our clients, is fitted as standard on all-new Peugeot Partner. This high-end, rewarding vehicle provides the user with a veritable mix of practicality and pleasure."

The interior is a tech fest, including Peugeot’s I-Cockpit. Picture: NEWSPRESS UK
The interior is a tech fest, including Peugeot’s I-Cockpit. Picture: NEWSPRESS UK

As well as the I-Cockpit, the company says that handling of the new model will be swifter and less tiring thanks to a compact steering wheel and a head-up display, available as standard to enable essential information to be received by the driver while still keeping their eyes on the road. An eight-inch capacitive touch screen in the centre of the dashboard provides direct access to key comfort functions such as radio, navigation, vehicle settings and telephone.

New Surround Rear Vision gives drivers optimum exterior visibility from inside the vehicle with a view of the areas around it. The model is fitted with two cameras, one located at the base of the passenger side mirror and the other at the top of the rear doors. The images are displayed on a five-inch screen located where the interior rear mirror normally sits.

Technology will also include an Overload Alert System, which measures the weight of the payload and warns when the limit is exceeded. Depending on the model and confirmation of local specifications, even more tech can include adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition, driver attention warning, a range of fleet telematics equipment and even smartphone wireless charging.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Civilised to civil unrest for new AMG
Life / Motoring
2.
ST with a paddle
Life / Motoring
3.
Quick crossword
Lifestyle
4.
X-Class: Nissan in Merc clothing
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Nurburgring record for ID R?
Life / Motoring

Volvo heading into even more competitive territory
Life / Motoring

Jaguar Land Rover to build electric vehicle in China to keep up with the ...
Companies

There’s lots riding on Porsche’s electric ‘young horse’
Life / Motoring

Aston Martin’s lightweight predator is a majestic beast
Life / Motoring

BMW gives boost to its electric offerings
Life / Motoring

Audi in new territory with coupe-like SUV
Life / Motoring

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.