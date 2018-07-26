FUTURE MODELS
Take on a new Partner
Peugeot has revealed its new Partner which is heading to SA
Travel to many parts of Europe and you are likely to see Peugeot Partner vans all over the place. Since it first debuted in 1996 the Partner has also been a popular model in SA and recently the company unveiled the latest generation, which will arrive in SA towards the end of 2018 or early in 2019.
The changes in styling are obvious but a big change will be in the interior where the company will include the Peugeot i-Cockpit as standard.
"All-new Peugeot Partner renews a 20-year history of ruggedness and quality as confirmed by professional users," says Jean-Philippe Imparato, CEO for Peugeot. "Following our recent launch successes, our SUV offensive with Peugeot 2008, 3008 and 5008 and following the lead of all-new Peugeot Rifter, we had to have the same ambition for our LCV vehicle design — ie disrupt the market with innovative and unprecedented equipment.
"This is why the Peugeot i-Cockpit, so loved by our clients, is fitted as standard on all-new Peugeot Partner. This high-end, rewarding vehicle provides the user with a veritable mix of practicality and pleasure."
As well as the I-Cockpit, the company says that handling of the new model will be swifter and less tiring thanks to a compact steering wheel and a head-up display, available as standard to enable essential information to be received by the driver while still keeping their eyes on the road. An eight-inch capacitive touch screen in the centre of the dashboard provides direct access to key comfort functions such as radio, navigation, vehicle settings and telephone.
New Surround Rear Vision gives drivers optimum exterior visibility from inside the vehicle with a view of the areas around it. The model is fitted with two cameras, one located at the base of the passenger side mirror and the other at the top of the rear doors. The images are displayed on a five-inch screen located where the interior rear mirror normally sits.
Technology will also include an Overload Alert System, which measures the weight of the payload and warns when the limit is exceeded. Depending on the model and confirmation of local specifications, even more tech can include adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition, driver attention warning, a range of fleet telematics equipment and even smartphone wireless charging.
