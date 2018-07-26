Take on a new Partner

Travel to many parts of Europe and you are likely to see Peugeot Partner vans all over the place. Since it first debuted in 1996 the Partner has also been a popular model in SA and recently the company unveiled the latest generation, which will arrive in SA towards the end of 2018 or early in 2019.

The changes in styling are obvious but a big change will be in the interior where the company will include the Peugeot i-Cockpit as standard.

"All-new Peugeot Partner renews a 20-year history of ruggedness and quality as confirmed by professional users," says Jean-Philippe Imparato, CEO for Peugeot. "Following our recent launch successes, our SUV offensive with Peugeot 2008, 3008 and 5008 and following the lead of all-new Peugeot Rifter, we had to have the same ambition for our LCV vehicle design — ie disrupt the market with innovative and unprecedented equipment.

"This is why the Peugeot i-Cockpit, so loved by our clients, is fitted as standard on all-new Peugeot Partner. This high-end, rewarding vehicle provides the user with a veritable mix of practicality and pleasure."