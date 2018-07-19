Goodwood gets exciting taste of Bavaria

The plan was to accompany the only BMW 7 Series race car in the world to Goodwood. Sadly, the owner in SA had to defer his invitation to take part in the event but fortunately BMW SA said let’s go anyway, which was a bit of luck.

There was plenty for BMW to be excited about over the weekend too and plenty for us because we had not one, but two runs up the hill. Not behind the wheel sadly, but in the passenger seat driven by a BMW German Touring Car driver and a British Touring Car driver.

The big highlight was a run up the hill in the new BMW 8 Series coupe, just months after it had been revealed and well ahead of its international launch.

Few have been close to this car let alone been in it as it charges up a dynamic track. Behind the wheel was British Touring Car driver Rob Collard, who is competing in a BMW 125i M this season.