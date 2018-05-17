Astride the beast with two engines

This car was within a thousand metres of knocking off Walter Rohrl’s wicked Group B-inspired Audi Quattro at Pikes Peak in 1987, and then it died. Now it’s back, as wicked and nasty and loud and horrifying as it was back then. And we’ve driven it.

Something about old racing cars makes them frightening to their core. It’s not even that you might crash them, but that modern fingers, conditioned to dual-clutch paddles, could miss a gear and destroy a gearbox or the valve train, and there’s often no spare in existence.

But crashing them is, for the wise, always in the mind as well. The evolution of the roll cage has been a wonderful thing and now there are monster side-intrusion bars, big diagonals, neck restraints in the seat and even netting to stop flailing hands.

They didn’t do that sort of thing in 1987. They threw in some scaffolding as best they knew how, from experience, rather than bunging in support where the computer told them to, based on exacting geometry.

This was engineered to be thrown up the mountain at Pikes Peak, a 19.99km race that starts at 2,862m. From there it climbs 1,440m higher, stopping at 4,302m, just like it has for more than 100 years. There’s less oxygen at altitude, so internal combustion cars lose power as they climb (one of the reasons Volkswagen is going there this year with an electric supercar).

Volkswagen sent its factory rally driver, Jochi Kleint, to Pikes Peak in 1985 with a naturally aspirated, twin-engined Golf and he finished third, claiming the rookie of the year award. They sent him again in 1986 and he finished fourth. But 1987 was supposed to be the big year, and it very nearly was. Most of the Mark II Golf had no parts of a Mark II Golf in it, but to compensate, it gave it twice the Mark II Golf in the powertrain.