Coupe for Porsche Cayenne?

Rumours have been circulating for some time now that Porsche is working on a coupe-like SUV based on the Cayenne.

As yet we have been unable to get anyone to go on the record to confirm that the model is in development but given the launch of the Lamborghini Urus and the reveal of the Audi Q8, a coupe based on the Cayenne seems more likely than not. In fact it seems so likely that our artist has even produced a rendering of what it could look like.

Pay close attention because we are keen to see how accurate it is if (probably when) Porsche reveals it officially.