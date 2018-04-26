Electric race car built to tackle Pikes Peak climb

Volkswagen Motorsport earlier this week unveiled its new Pikes Peak race car, the I.D. R Pikes Peak, that not only looks the part, but has more than an ace up its sleeve.

For starters it generates a staggering 500kW and 650Nm, weighs less than 1,100kg and is said to accelerate from 0-100km/h in 2.25 seconds, making it quicker off the line than both a Formula One and a Formula E car in a sprint.

It is electrically powered, with its twin electric motors said to be designed for sheer performance and not range so, as a result, the energy density of the battery is such that it gives the vehicle maximum power to accelerate up the almost 20km hill.

The fully-electric super sports car, developed for the iconic Race to the Clouds in Colorado Springs (US), will attempt to break the record for electric cars at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb on June 24. Until then, the spectacular prototype will undergo a strict programme of testing — initially in Europe, then in the US.

The man in the cockpit for the car’s first outing was Romain Dumas, who will also be at the wheel of the Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak for the record attempt. It will be intriguing to see how this one fares in reaching the 4,302m summit.

It was also the Austin, Texas leg of the 2018 Moto GP that saw Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) emerge victorious ahead of Maverick Vinales (Movistar Yamaha) in second and Adrea Lannone (Suzuki Ecstar) in third.

In the Moto2 class, Francesco Bagnia (Racing Team VR46 Kalex) took victory, with Alex Marquez (E 0,0 Marc VDS Kalex) in second and Miguel Oliviera (Red Bull KTM Ajo) in third.

In the Moto3 category, Jorge Martin (Del Conca Gresini Moto3 Honda) took the overall laurels, trailed by Enea Bastianini (Leopard Racing Honda) in second and Marco Bezzecchi (Redox Pruestel GP KTM) taking third podium spot.

The Western Cape Killarney circuit hosted the 2018 Extreme Festival Series this past Saturday. Officially, the day’s activities were topped by two races for Sasol Global Touring Cars. The opening race was dominated by the Engen Audi team’s Simon Moss and Michael Stephen, who finished in that order after leading from the start.

They were chased to the flag by Michael van Rooyen (RSC BMW) in second and Gennaro Bonafede (Sasol BMW) in third.

Race two started from an inverted grid which saw Daniel Rowe hustle his Jetta into the lead — and there he stayed, beating off the hostile advances of the rest. Rowe lapped consistently, eventually taking his first Sasol Global Touring Car victory from Stephen and Wolk. During the proceedings Stephen set a new Killarney Sasol Global Touring Car lap record at one minute, 15,848 seconds.

Reigning champion Keagan Masters (VW Motorsport Golf Gti) led the first Sasol GTC2 race from start to finish. He was chased by Devin Robertson (Champion Mini JCW) and Trevor Bland (Universal Health Golf). Masters repeated the performance in race two, finishing ahead of Bland and Dayne Angel (Autohaus Angel Honda Civic).

Pole position man Charl Arangies (Stradale Aston Martin Vantage) elected to start from the back of the grid in the opening race for G&H Transport Extreme Supercars. Carving his way up the 16-car field, he finished second, behind Marcel Angel (Autohaus Angel Ferrari 458) and ahead of Dawie Olivier (G&H Transport Baby Beemer).

Arangies passed the field the next time, beating Angel. Olivier’s rapid Baby Beemer broke down, leaving the next four places to Du Toit, Scribante, Kieswetter and Ant Blunden (Stradale Porsche 997 GT3).

Jeffrey Kruger (Universal Health Polo) won the first Engen Polo Cup race ahead of veteran rallyist Charl Wilken (Cronje’s Autobody Polo) and Clinton Bezuidenhout (Glyco Polo). Kruger won race two as well, leading from start to finish. He was chased by Tasmin Pepper (Electric Life Polo) in second — who set the fastest lap record of one minute 25,978 seconds. She was followed by Jonathan Mogotsi (VW Motorsport Polo).