New Q3 in Q3

Audi will launch a new Q3 internationally in the third quarter of 2018 before it arrives in SA early in 2019.

Currently the oldest model in the Audi range, the new Q3 will finally ditch its VW Golf 5 architecture and switch to the group’s MQB platform, meaning more space, less weight and the possibility of various levels of hybrid or electrification technology including a full battery-electric E-tron version.

The new model will share a similar footprint to the current Q3, but there will be small increases in length and width — 60mm and 50mm respectively — while the wheelbase is expected to be stretched by up to 50mm, too.

Audi is expected to follow a similar design approach to that it adopted on the second-generation Q5. This means a modest exterior revamp for the BMW X1 rival, with a new grille and sharper LED headlamps.

However, more radical changes are due inside. The current model’s cluttered dashboard and centre console design will make way for a far slicker and more ergonomic layout, inspired by the larger Q5.

Audi’s Virtual Cockpit display will replace the conventional instrument cluster behind the steering wheel, while a dashboard that is designed horizontally rather than vertically will increase the visual width of the cabin.

