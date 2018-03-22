BMW X2: Designs on a new direction

In a world where many manufacturers are going back to that 1980s Russian Doll jelly mould thing of making all models look similar with a family resemblance, it is great to see that BMW has taken a new direction with its X2.

Usually a car maker reveals a concept and then makes it look like its other models when it goes into production, but not in this case. It represents the start of some major changes at BMW when it comes to design. Chief designer Adrian van Hooydonk has told Motor News previously he plans to bring more differentiation into the line-up, a big change given that only in 2016 he was telling us that he doesn’t think people mind if the 3 Series looks like the 5 that looks like the 7. We are eagerly anticipating some radical changes with BMW’s sedan line-up in their next generations.

But back to the X2. First, it might not be a coupe version of the X1 to the marketing people, but it is really. Beneath that design departure sits BMW’s UKL platform that underpins not just the X1 but the Mini Countryman. The xDrive all-wheel drive system is the same as both of them too (where equipped) and so are the engine choices.

However it is the body design that really differentiates it. Up front the famous kidney grille has been turned upside down, there are sportier air intakes in the front bumper and it has standard LED daytime running lights with the option of full-LED headlights. The side profile features that raked coupe-like roofline together with a narrow rear passenger window, but it is the inclusion of the BMW roundel on the C-pillar that really stands out. It last appeared like this in the design of the famous 3.0l CSL, a sports GT we admit, but its return marks a nice nod to heritage.