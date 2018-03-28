Daimler and BMW join forces in car-sharing and electric-vehicle charging

Frankfurt — German car makers Daimler and BMW have joined forces to expand their businesses in new services such as car-sharing and electric-vehicle (EV) charging, raising their full-year guidance to reflect the deal.

Mercedes-owner Daimler and BMW, Germany’s two biggest luxury car makers, are preparing for a new era in mobility services where self-driving cars could allow them to expand into a business segment currently dominated by Uber in the US and Didi Chuxing in China.

Under the terms of the deal, which includes car-sharing units Car2Go and DriveNow, as well as ride-hailing, parking and charging services, Daimler and BMW will each hold a 50% stake in a joint venture.

Assuming that regulators approve the transaction, both companies expect their key profit figures — earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for Daimler and pre-tax profit for BMW — to rise slightly year on year, compared with previous guidance for flat profit.

Reuters