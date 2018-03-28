Companies

Daimler and BMW join forces in car-sharing and electric-vehicle charging

28 March 2018 - 16:22 Edward Taylor
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Frankfurt — German car makers Daimler and BMW have joined forces to expand their businesses in new services such as car-sharing and electric-vehicle (EV) charging, raising their full-year guidance to reflect the deal.

Mercedes-owner Daimler and BMW, Germany’s two biggest luxury car makers, are preparing for a new era in mobility services where self-driving cars could allow them to expand into a business segment currently dominated by Uber in the US and Didi Chuxing in China.

Under the terms of the deal, which includes car-sharing units Car2Go and DriveNow, as well as ride-hailing, parking and charging services, Daimler and BMW will each hold a 50% stake in a joint venture.

Assuming that regulators approve the transaction, both companies expect their key profit figures — earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for Daimler and pre-tax profit for BMW — to rise slightly year on year, compared with previous guidance for flat profit.

Reuters

Car makers going into overdrive in SA

German car makers Volkswagen and BMW have recently announced the conclusion of R6bn investments in their SA subsidiaries, with an eye on expansion ...
Features
1 month ago

MARK SMYTH: Realities and changes that are upon us

SA is way behind when it comes to many global trends affecting the motorist
Life
2 months ago

Volkswagen SA offers ride-hailing and more with pioneer Kigali plant

The production facility, in the capital Kigali, will have an initial annual capacity of 5,000 units
Companies
2 months ago

Uber’s European dominance is being threatened on all sides

The ride-sharing app’s fights with regulators have created a weakness which rivals are trying to cash in on — but they have a long way to ...
Companies
2 months ago

Uber fares poorly in Japan as traditional taxis drive market

Risk-averse Japanese passengers prefer to stick to high-quality traditional taxi service
Companies
3 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Siyangena contracts worth R3.9bn unlawful, says ...
Companies
2.
Prasa says Siyangena contracts worth R3.9bn ...
Companies
3.
Court ruling leaves credit providers in catch-22 ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
CEO’s plea to stop Acsa leaks falls on deaf ears
Companies
5.
Capitec closes in on 10-million customers
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Car-sharing firm zips across to petrol vans in bid to cut diesel use
Life / Motoring

GM expects to launch self-driving taxies by 2019
Companies

G-Class reveal in 2018
Life / Motoring

Uber fares poorly in Japan as traditional taxis drive market
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.