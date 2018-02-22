FIRST DRIVE
Speed and comfort in Audi’s practically perfect RS4
The Audi RS4 Avant is what happens when you take a hotshot RS5 coupe and make it practical, writes Michael Taylor
It’s safe to say the arrival of the new Audi RS5 left a big chunk of the faithful feeling underwhelmed. Quicker, more frugal and better suspended it may have been, but it also lacks the old car’s theatre, rich, mellow tenor and free-spinning feel.
But the RS5’s powertrain virtues work better as a wagon. A lot better, although before you get too excited, Audi SA says it is not sure if it will bring it in yet. It will make a decision in the next couple of months.
If it does come, then it will have its fans. A coupe is a self-indulgent statement. A five-door wagon is not. That’s why properly fast wagons like the RS4 Avant are right up there for anti-cool cool. They are fast-meets-practical, nonsense-meets-no-nonsense and high on the list of cars you could live with for the rest of your life.
Where the RS5 failed to deliver the operatic arias that were once the perfect accompaniment to its classical shape, that’s less of an issue with the RS4 Avant. It has the audible shortcomings of the coupe, but it mates them with a cabin experience that could run a family in comfort until deep into their teens. Or beyond, if the driver gets much of a say.
First, the good news: the RS4 Avant is still quick and it’s an even mightier machine in a straight line, thanks to its 600Nm of torque trouncing its predecessor in outright twist (playing 430Nm) and the early arrival of the peak (1,900r/min) although at 4.1 seconds to 100km/h, it’s just 0.2 seconds slower than the RS5 coupe.
Turbochargers
The standard B9 A4 and A4 Avant have copped stinging criticism for their conservative exterior design, but the RS4 goes some way to countering that by pushing the wheel arches out 30mm at each end to accommodate the stock 19-inch alloys or the optional 20-inch versions that we had.
It gains plenty in the switch across to the B9, including shedding 80kg of weight despite adding two turbochargers, and it now clocks in at 1,790kg.
The nub of the thing is largely its engine. Developed with Porsche, the Miller Cycle-inspired 2.9l V6 wins on the tangibles and loses on intangibles, pulling its claimed average fuel consumption down to 8.8l/100km.
It’s a high-compression engine, especially for a turbocharged car, and credit for its development is fiercely fought over between Audi and Porsche. It has a rich, fat torque curve, which peaks at 1,900 and stays there grunting out the hard yards until 5,000. The 331kW power peak takes over at 5,700r/min and hangs on for 1,000 revs, giving it spectacular overtaking ability.
It’s 0.4 seconds quicker than the old car, though it has the same power output and it’s more civilised, with the ditching of the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.
This is all mated to an eight-speed, torque-converter automatic transmission, traditional quattro all-wheel drive and, as an option on our car, a tight Sport Differential LSD on the rear axle as well.
The gearbox is wonderful to use across the car’s massive performance envelope, with quick gearshifts, good response to manual paddle-shifting and smooth, slurred shifts in Comfort and Auto modes.
The MLB Evo architecture beneath gives it five-link suspensions at both ends and Audi Sport tightens that up considerably, pulling the body 7mm closer to the road surface.
And then you get to the cabin. With the engine switched off, it’s still a wonderful place to spend time. The seats have hexagon-quilted upholstery that look like they’ve been crafted by hand, the carpet is thick and the seats are superbly comfortable. It also gains all of the B9’s consumer electronics gizmos.
There’s a trend towards touchscreens that the B9’s facelift will inevitably receive, but the big, easy-to-use scroller is still easy to use, as are the steering wheel-mounted buttons to switch the screens in the instrument cluster.
The flat-bottomed steering wheel is easily positioned, and the digital instrument cluster comes with a G-analyst, power and torque meters and a head-up display.
There are three levels of real-world driving modes, which govern everything from the throttle response to the suspension firmness to the steering heft to the aggression of the gearshift to the skid-control’s nanny levels. The changes between them really are noticeable. The gaps are so noticeable that the default Auto mode is probably the pick of them, almost all the time.
First, because it just works well in every situation and second because the buttons to switch between the modes are awkwardly placed, clunky to use and easily the worst bit of HMI (human-machine interface) in the entire car. The rest of it, though, is simple. Even when it’s hurling you up a wet road at speed, the RS4 Avant is just wonderfully easy to drive.
The price it pays for that ease and stability is that it’s not very interesting at or near its limits, with electric steering numbness the key sponge between the driver and the road.
It’s easy to drive around town, with any gap accessible any time with a dab of a toe on the throttle pedal, and it’s quiet at town and highway speeds, with massively strong brakes.
It’s easy to drive out of town, too, even on winding roads with heavy cambers and wet surfaces. With the optional torque vectoring factoring in, it just grips and goes anytime.
It’s practical, comfortable and cheerfully engages in snatched bursts of madness. It loses the wondrous engine note the RS5 coupe lost, yet, with so many more features to compensate, it seems less important here.
