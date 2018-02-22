Speed and comfort in Audi’s practically perfect RS4

It’s safe to say the arrival of the new Audi RS5 left a big chunk of the faithful feeling underwhelmed. Quicker, more frugal and better suspended it may have been, but it also lacks the old car’s theatre, rich, mellow tenor and free-spinning feel.

But the RS5’s powertrain virtues work better as a wagon. A lot better, although before you get too excited, Audi SA says it is not sure if it will bring it in yet. It will make a decision in the next couple of months.

If it does come, then it will have its fans. A coupe is a self-indulgent statement. A five-door wagon is not. That’s why properly fast wagons like the RS4 Avant are right up there for anti-cool cool. They are fast-meets-practical, nonsense-meets-no-nonsense and high on the list of cars you could live with for the rest of your life.

Where the RS5 failed to deliver the operatic arias that were once the perfect accompaniment to its classical shape, that’s less of an issue with the RS4 Avant. It has the audible shortcomings of the coupe, but it mates them with a cabin experience that could run a family in comfort until deep into their teens. Or beyond, if the driver gets much of a say.

First, the good news: the RS4 Avant is still quick and it’s an even mightier machine in a straight line, thanks to its 600Nm of torque trouncing its predecessor in outright twist (playing 430Nm) and the early arrival of the peak (1,900r/min) although at 4.1 seconds to 100km/h, it’s just 0.2 seconds slower than the RS5 coupe.

Turbochargers

The standard B9 A4 and A4 Avant have copped stinging criticism for their conservative exterior design, but the RS4 goes some way to countering that by pushing the wheel arches out 30mm at each end to accommodate the stock 19-inch alloys or the optional 20-inch versions that we had.

It gains plenty in the switch across to the B9, including shedding 80kg of weight despite adding two turbochargers, and it now clocks in at 1,790kg.

The nub of the thing is largely its engine. Developed with Porsche, the Miller Cycle-inspired 2.9l V6 wins on the tangibles and loses on intangibles, pulling its claimed average fuel consumption down to 8.8l/100km.

It’s a high-compression engine, especially for a turbocharged car, and credit for its development is fiercely fought over between Audi and Porsche. It has a rich, fat torque curve, which peaks at 1,900 and stays there grunting out the hard yards until 5,000. The 331kW power peak takes over at 5,700r/min and hangs on for 1,000 revs, giving it spectacular overtaking ability.