Honda Type-R: The soundtrack is this street racer’s only civil bit

Or you could go completely crazy and put big aerodynamic bits everywhere, including a vortex generator and a huge rear wing that will make a turn-of-the-century Subaru jealous. And while you are at it, ignore the move towards automatic and dual-clutch gearboxes and use a short-shift six-speed manual. And cloth seats — who needs leather anyway? And scary, make it look a bit scary.

Sensible car

Then tell everyone it’s a Honda and not just any old Honda, but a Civic, the same car in which sensible people drive to the shops. Except that this is not just a Civic, and nor was its predecessor or the one before that. This is the Civic Type-R.

We are being a little dramatic because it is dramatic. Yes it might be a little East Rand or Parow in its appearance, but for us it works. No one will mistake it for anything else and the exuberant styling is not just bling, it all has a properly thought-through job to do and it is all part of a package that real drivers will appreciate.

There are thousands of Golf GTIs on SA’s roads. In fact the GTI is the biggest-selling Golf model in SA.

There are many Golf Rs too, but many people buy them as a status thing. They need to have the top of the range and all that. Of course there are real drivers among them, but not all.