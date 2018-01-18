Have pod, will camp, commute and flog fruit

Revealing new products used to be simple. Traditionally, car makers used motor shows and technology companies used tech or lifestyle shows.

Then cars became pieces of tech and everything started to overlap to such an extent that today the focus is less on the once huge Detroit Auto Show, taking place this week, and more on the massive Consumer Electronics Show (CES) that has just taken place in Las Vegas.

Spotlight on pods

That is not to say there weren’t some big reveals at Detroit, the new Mercedes G-Class being one of them (read our cover story for all the details). However, the future of motoring was being showcased in Vegas — that and a whole load of new tech, including one that caught our attention: an augmented reality toothbrush for children.

But back to motoring and, not surprisingly, much of the automotive tech was about autonomous vehicles — more specifically, pods.

Swiss automotive company Rinspeed, renowned for its futuristic projects, unveiled its Snap, a dual-purpose pod that has an autonomous mobility base, which Rinspeed calls a skateboard, on top of which sits a removable pod. The pod can be used as transportation for people or products and can be tailor-made to serve as anything from a moveable fruit and vegetable stand to a camping pod.