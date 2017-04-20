Leading car makers unveil choice offerings at New York show

The razzle dazzle that is the North American International Auto Show (Naias), colloquially referred to as the New York Auto Show, has become somewhat of a highlight, a shining beacon in the global motor show arena.

It seems even to trounce the historically popular Detroit Motor Show that has dwindled in popularity over the years, no doubt influenced by the austerity that has afflicted the once hub and heartbeat of enthusiasts and the US automotive industry.

Motor City, as it was fondly referred to, has lost its thriving motoring veneer, something I witnessed when travelling there two years ago, as everything looked derelict and dire.

Conversely, the New York Auto Show has become one of the Big Apple’s main attractions among motoring media, car enthusiasts and automotive manufacturers alike.

Subaru is an important product in the US market, so it came as no surprise that the Ascent model was unveiled at the show. It is essentially a replacement to the good, if a little left-field, Tribeca.