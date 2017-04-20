NEW YORK MOTOR SHOW
Leading car makers unveil choice offerings at New York show
This year’s New York Motor Show exhibited some rather interesting wares, writes Lerato Matebese
The razzle dazzle that is the North American International Auto Show (Naias), colloquially referred to as the New York Auto Show, has become somewhat of a highlight, a shining beacon in the global motor show arena.
It seems even to trounce the historically popular Detroit Motor Show that has dwindled in popularity over the years, no doubt influenced by the austerity that has afflicted the once hub and heartbeat of enthusiasts and the US automotive industry.
Motor City, as it was fondly referred to, has lost its thriving motoring veneer, something I witnessed when travelling there two years ago, as everything looked derelict and dire.
Conversely, the New York Auto Show has become one of the Big Apple’s main attractions among motoring media, car enthusiasts and automotive manufacturers alike.
Subaru is an important product in the US market, so it came as no surprise that the Ascent model was unveiled at the show. It is essentially a replacement to the good, if a little left-field, Tribeca.
It will be available in a variety of petrol engines, including a 2.4l, naturally aspirated petrol, while a hybrid model is also on the cards. With seven-seat SUVs popular in that market, it comes as no surprise that Subaru is bringing an advocate exclusively for the US.
Growth spurt
Volkswagen, too, will have the Atlas seven-seater SUV solely for the US, further cementing the growth spurt in that market.
Lexus used the show to reveal its latest addition to the LS executive line-up, which itself was first shown at the Geneva motor show in March.
The LS500 Sport is the Japanese company’s rendition of a sporty luxury sedan. It comes exclusively with an F-Sport body kit, replete with a gloss black spindle grille, side sills and 20-inch anthracite alloy wheels. The cabin features form-hugging front seats and a central, adaptable rev counter similar to that of the LFA super car.
While the model will not be a full-on F model in the mould of the GS-F and RC-F available in international markets, the LS500 Sport will be available in either hybrid or 3.5 V6 twin-turbo, the latter pushing about 300kW through a 10-speed automatic gearbox driving the rear wheels. Opting for the available F-Sport handling package (RWD petrol only model) equips the model with Lexus Dynamic Handling (variable gear ratio steering and active rear steering), active stabiliser and sport-tuned air suspension with rapid height function.
The model is said to accelerate from 0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds, which puts it on a par with the BMW 750i. No word as to when this particular model will be made available in SA.
Still on the Japanese marque, the parent company also unveiled the spiritual successor to the FJ Cruiser SUV, the FT-4X concept, which was designed by the company’s Catly Design studio in California. Based on the company’s Global C platform the model essentially takes all the design elements of its predecessor, concentrating them in a much smaller vehicle.
It has two side-by-side doors for the boot a la Mini Clubman, while the cabin is both versatile yet stylish. Should the company decide to put this one into production, I have a feeling its uptake will outstrip its predecessors’ success.
"The FT-4X is not simply a concept where style meets function; it is a thoughtful, charming and engaging experience that adds real pleasure and convenience to the journey," says Kevin Hunter, president of Catly design studio. "We focused on how a crossover vehicle can add fun and value to casual adventures both in and out of the city, thinking about how someone would use it and what they would love to do with it."
Still on concepts, Hyundai’s luxury arm, Genesis, unveiled a concept SUV dubbed the GV80, which is a fuel cell powered vehicle (plug-in hydrogen).
"The GV80 Concept is an SUV that alludes to the confidence and evolution of the Genesis brand — its design is timeless, with an understated yet dynamic overall surface complexity," says head of Genesis design, Luc Donckerwolke. "These are all characteristics that embody Genesis products and reflect distinctive elements, which you’ll continue to see in future models from our brand."
The cabin of the GV80 showcases the brand’s ability to meld high quality materials and elegant design that befits this segment. It is appealing to the eye with a minimalist wraparound cabin design. Exterior design elements seem to have taken a leaf from Porsche’s Cayenne from some angles, while those 23-inch wheels look the part and are said to have been designed from light materials in the interests of saving weight.
"There is a unique energy and diverse global culture to New York that is fitting for Genesis and we are excited to unveil the GV80 Concept here," says head of Genesis brand, Manfred Fitzgerald. "This concept is an important milestone for the brand to share our vision of the future, showing further expansion of our product portfolio."
Not for SA
Sadly, the Genesis brand is not offered in SA as most of its models are still only built in left-hand drive, which means right-hand drive markets such as ours will be starved of the brand for some time. That said, the premium luxury market is a tough one to penetrate locally, with brands such as Lexus having their job cut out for them. One of the main rivals, Infiniti, is all but gone from our market, so it comes as no surprise that the Genesis brand will continue to concentrate on the US market.
Honda revealed its all-new Clarity plug-in hybrid and Clarity Electric to stand alongside the already available Clarity fuel-cell model, saying it will target US sales of 75,000 Clarity vehicles in the first four model years.
The model series will be instrumental in contributing to an anticipated five-fold increase in Honda’s US sales of electrified vehicles over the next four years as the company works toward its target that two-thirds of its global car sales will come from electrified vehicles by 2030.
Shown first at the Geneva show in March, the Range Rover Velar still managed to steal the spotlight at the New York show with its elegant yet sporty design that makes the BMW X6 and Mercedes GLE coupe look staid in comparison.
It sits below the Range Rover Sport and just above the Evoque, so it fills an important gap in that range and thus should be embraced by those who do not have the wherewithal to stretch to the RR Sport. That said, it is not likely to be a cheap proposition as it will fill a niche gap in the model range, much like the X6 and GLE coupe have done in their respective brands.
You can expect high levels of refinement as we have come to appreciate of the brand as well as peerless off-road capabilities. I don’t know about you, but this one looks set to firmly put the cat among the pigeons in this hotly contested segment.
For those with a penchant for performance SUVs, two new models are available. The first is the Mercedes-AMG GLC63 and the more powerful GLC63 S available in both coupe and conventional SUV moulds.
These are powered by the company’s 4.0l V8 twin-turbo engine that pushes out 350kW and 650Nm in the least powerful version and 375kW and 700Nm in the most powerful S model.
They will obviously be baying for Porsche Macan turbo blood when they are offered locally later in 2017. Both Audi and BMW have no answer to this Merc, but then something could be in the pipeline.
On the other side of the scale, Jeep has finally made available the Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk variant, which it says is the most powerful SUV in production.
It boasts a supercharged 6.2l V8 making a ridiculous 552kW and 830Nm through a beefed-up eight-speed automatic gearbox.
Performance numbers are quoted at 3.9 seconds for the 0-100km/h dash and an 11.6 seconds quarter mile (400m) sprint, while top speed is said to be 290km/h. Those are ludicrous numbers for an SUV in anyone’s book. The date of the model’s arrival in SA is to be confirmed.
