‘We’re back’: VW launches its all-new Jetta

In the US, VW brand sales rose 5.2% in 2017, even as US consumers turned away from smaller cars that are still the brand’s mainstay.

"We’re back," Hinrich Woebcken, the new head of the Volkswagen brand in North America, told reporters on the sidelines of the Los Angeles motor show in November.

Spurred by a perception that the authoritarian culture at VW had been a factor in the cheating, top management has also loosened the reins on the VW empire and decentralised power from its Wolfsburg, Germany headquarters.

For example, German native Woebcken said US managers concluded that the original name for an SUV the company planned to launch in America would not work.

The original name "started with a T, and then it broke your tongue", Woebcken said.

US Volkswagen executives proposed a simpler name for the US market — Atlas.

Wolfsburg management went along. The Atlas, launched from VW’s Tennessee factory last year, accounted for nearly 8% of VW brand sales in the US last year.

"It’s unusual to give a regional name to a product," Woebcken said. "In terms of VW, it is a pretty big thing."

Electric vehicles, microbus ahead VW

Group CEO Matthias Mueller will stay away from the Detroit show next week to let the car maker’s US leaders present the redesigned Jetta, which represented a third of the brand’s 340,000 US sales in 2017.

With a lowered roofline and a new 8-speed automatic transmission, the model is tailored to US design and fuel-economy needs and drew more input from North American engineers than its predecessor, the sources said ahead of the Sunday launch.

VW’s historical underperformance in the US was a problem for the company long before "dieselgate" and the failure by top managers to tap the SUV boom and other market trends in 2014 caused labour boss Bernd Osterloh to denounce VW’s US business as a "catastrophe".

VW now hopes to reshape its image, in part by persuading environmentally conscious, younger consumers and regulators in its major markets that it is serious about electric vehicles (EVs). VW has raised its planned spending on EVs, self-driving technology and digital mobility businesses across the group to €34bn through 2022.

Volkswagen is now betting that a new modular platform dubbed MEB, designed to underpin more than 20 purely battery-powered brand models, will allow it to turn profits on EVs when they launch from 2019, in part because they share parts with other cars built from MEB.

Woebcken said VW is working now on a decision about where to build future EVs for the US, including a new VW Microbus promised for 2022.

VW has been teasing US consumers with Microbus concepts for years, trying to rekindle the warm feelings for the vehicle synonymous with the free-wheeling 1960s.

"We did not have a clue how to get it industrialized," Woebcken said. "Now, we have, with the MEB platform. It’s decided. It’s industrialised. It will come."

Reuters