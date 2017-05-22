Slowing car sales undermine Trump’s vision of expansion

Analysts at IHS Automotive have cut their forecast for US sales, which are expected to fall for the first time since the financial crisis. "Auto demand remains at muted levels," IHS analyst Chris Hopson said.

Earlier in 2017, in response to prodding and threats from Trump over their overseas operations, Ford, General Motors (GM) and Fiat Chrysler announced plans to add jobs at their US facilities. Ford even cancelled construction of a plant in Mexico, although it did so largely because of falling demand for passenger cars.

GM announced plans to add jobs in Michigan even as it is moving ahead with cuts to production. In 2017, it has laid off 3,000 workers at three plants in Michigan and one in Tennessee.

Ford scrapped 130 workers at the Ohio assembly plant in Avon, Ohio, and now plans to cut another 1,400 salaried jobs.

And Fiat Chrysler laid off hundreds of workers in Sterling Heights, Toledo and Belvidere.

Some Fiat Chrysler workers have been called back in Belvidere, but the company has not set a timetable for recalling the 6,000 workers laid off in Sterling Heights and Toledo.

AutoData’s reports show US sales for GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler, the heart of the US car industry, have experienced the biggest drops in 2017. Ford’s sales are down 5.1%; GM’s have dropped 1.1%. Toyota, Honda and Nissan, all of which have large US production, also reported drops in sales in April.

"Car sales have peaked," said Danielle DiMartino Booth, founder of Money Strong, an economic consulting firm.

"Fully 5% of US jobs are tied to autos. The recovery is simply too tenuous to withstand a body blow to this sector."

Jessica Caldwell, an analyst at Edmunds.com, said a key factor was the end of the low interest rates, which had helped drive car sales.

Car loans "are becoming less enticing for consumers, which inevitably creates further drag on new vehicle sales", she said.

While wrestling with production cuts, GM and Ford also face shareholder grumbles.

Citing GM’s faltering stock price, Greenlight Capital, a New York hedge fund, has put up an alternative slate of directors to be voted on at June’s shareholders meeting.

"You say that your main priority is to provide long-term shareholder value," one shareholder said during Ford’s annual shareholders meeting. "Losing 40% of the value since Mark [Fields] took over as CEO doesn’t seem to be upholding that pledge." In response, chairman William Clay Ford jnr said Wall Street had historically undervalued vehicle makers, even when they were earning substantial profits.

