Slowing car sales undermine Trump’s vision of expansion
President has claimed sector’s success as his own, but in reality production is being cut and workers laid off
Detroit — Steadily rising US vehicle sales helped fuel the economic recovery, but sales have shifted into lower gear even as President Donald Trump counts on car makers to provide a lift to his economic plans.
After adding thousands of jobs since the financial crisis to meet rising demand for new vehicles, US car makers have begun to lay off workers for months at a time.
Trump has touted the automotive sector, which he previously lambasted for moving production to Mexico, as proof of his programme’s success.
"We’re going to have expansion," Trump told reporters. "We already do. You look at what’s happening with Ford and with General Motors in Michigan and Ohio. You look at the tremendous number of jobs that are being announced in so many different fields. That’s what I’m proud of, and that’s what we want to focus our energy on."
But the data are gloomier. Following seven years of steady growth, leading to sales records in 2015 and 2016, deliveries of new vehicles in the US dropped 4.7% in April in one of the steepest declines since the 2008-09 recession, AutoData reported.
Analysts at IHS Automotive have cut their forecast for US sales, which are expected to fall for the first time since the financial crisis. "Auto demand remains at muted levels," IHS analyst Chris Hopson said.
Earlier in 2017, in response to prodding and threats from Trump over their overseas operations, Ford, General Motors (GM) and Fiat Chrysler announced plans to add jobs at their US facilities. Ford even cancelled construction of a plant in Mexico, although it did so largely because of falling demand for passenger cars.
GM announced plans to add jobs in Michigan even as it is moving ahead with cuts to production. In 2017, it has laid off 3,000 workers at three plants in Michigan and one in Tennessee.
Ford scrapped 130 workers at the Ohio assembly plant in Avon, Ohio, and now plans to cut another 1,400 salaried jobs.
And Fiat Chrysler laid off hundreds of workers in Sterling Heights, Toledo and Belvidere.
Some Fiat Chrysler workers have been called back in Belvidere, but the company has not set a timetable for recalling the 6,000 workers laid off in Sterling Heights and Toledo.
AutoData’s reports show US sales for GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler, the heart of the US car industry, have experienced the biggest drops in 2017. Ford’s sales are down 5.1%; GM’s have dropped 1.1%. Toyota, Honda and Nissan, all of which have large US production, also reported drops in sales in April.
"Car sales have peaked," said Danielle DiMartino Booth, founder of Money Strong, an economic consulting firm.
"Fully 5% of US jobs are tied to autos. The recovery is simply too tenuous to withstand a body blow to this sector."
Jessica Caldwell, an analyst at Edmunds.com, said a key factor was the end of the low interest rates, which had helped drive car sales.
Car loans "are becoming less enticing for consumers, which inevitably creates further drag on new vehicle sales", she said.
While wrestling with production cuts, GM and Ford also face shareholder grumbles.
Citing GM’s faltering stock price, Greenlight Capital, a New York hedge fund, has put up an alternative slate of directors to be voted on at June’s shareholders meeting.
"You say that your main priority is to provide long-term shareholder value," one shareholder said during Ford’s annual shareholders meeting. "Losing 40% of the value since Mark [Fields] took over as CEO doesn’t seem to be upholding that pledge." In response, chairman William Clay Ford jnr said Wall Street had historically undervalued vehicle makers, even when they were earning substantial profits.
