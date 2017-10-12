Laying the foundations for future business

FAW Trucks, which has an assembly plant in Coega in the Eastern Cape, will soon make available its 33.420FT truck tractors range, which will duly replace the 28.380FT line-up.

A number of pilot units of the 33.420FT trucks have been on extensive real-time testing with key clients across the country operating in various transport sectors, such as long-haul, construction and agriculture, to name a few.

As the successor model to the older and popular 28.380FT truck the new unit has some significant improvements, which all contribute to making this one of the most cost-effective in its class, says FAW, with a particularly low cost per kilometre. One of the most important new features is the increased horsepower which is now rated at 420hp, hence the name. This power is produced through a six-cylinder in-line water-cooled, turbocharged and intercooled FAW engine.

The Euro 2 vehicle has torque of 1,750Nm at between 1,200 and 1,600r/min, and a power output of 309kW coming in at 2,200r/min. The engine also features an air filter with a pre-filter for cleaner operation and 24V electrical systems with easy access to electric relays.

The company says that the manual 12-speed transmission makes for easy driving and delivers direct contact with the road, giving the driver total control of the vehicle. The robust chassis is of the straight ladder type and is riveted with no bolts or chassis flanges.