Kudos for FAW Vehicle Manufacturers SA

It sold 107 units in January setting the highest benchmark yet for FAW SA, regarding year-on-year growth comparisons. In February it racked up 134 units sold, the most yet recorded in a single month for the company.

One 2016 highlight occurred in the second half of the year when the 2,000th locally built truck rolled off the production line at the Coega-based FAW Trucks plant near Port Elizabeth after two years of production.

The Coega plant has also been the bedrock for further investments in the region as a number of China-based industrial giants have visited Coega to see what the region offers in infrastructure, logistics and labour. The FAW SA plant, at a start-up cost of $60m, was the first large investment in the Eastern Cape by a China-based company. A number of China-based companies are considering following suit, while one, Beijing Automotive, has already started construction of its new factory in Coega.

It was in the export market that FAW SA was particularly proud in 2016, having a consistent month-on-month export increase. The company exceeded the 200-unit mark in exports into African countries after a year’s exports.

Africa truck dealers who traditionally placed their orders from FAW China increasingly move orders to originate out of SA due to the shorter lead time for delivery, the levels of quality from the South African plant and the reduced cost of sourcing FAW vehicles.

"What is most gratifying is that many of our units being bought by sub-Saharan customers are now second-, and soon to be delivered, our third-generation repurchases," says Jianyu Hao, CEO of FAW SA. "This affirms our commitment for service and support into the African regions," he says.

One of the companies that has increased its purchase of FAW trucks is Buks Haulage BHL, which supplemented its FAW truck fleet when it recently took delivery of another 25 FAW 28.380FT truck tractor units in Johannesburg.

"First-world business models for logistics and materials handling are not necessarily going to work in sub-Saharan Africa," says Buks van Rensburg, MD of BHL.

"Where I run transport throughout southern Africa and up to Zambia, the challenges are massive and can change quickly. You need to be able to adapt and reorganise your team, the logistics, routes, contracts and loads quickly and easily. You need the tools and infrastructure to communicate and plan fast. You also need your support infrastructure to move with you when needed.

"For this you must have the best of the best. First and foremost are my drivers. They are the most important asset in BHL. Driving a laden vehicle in excess of 52 tonnes GCM [gross combination mass] over 2,400km in some routes, requires another partner with impeccable trust, understanding and reliability. That is why I am committed to the FAW brand and especially why I keep ordering more FAW 28.380FTs," he says.

BHL now runs more than 160 FAW vehicles in its fleet, most being the 28.380FT side-tippers mainly for Zambian copper concentrate and drop-sides load carriers for timber work in Swaziland.

Adds Van Rensburg: "I took a decision a few years ago that all my replacement vehicles would be the FAW 28.380FT truck tractor. We use it in two configurations — one is a flat deck and the other a side-tipper trailer supplied by Afrit Trailers, another key partner in our team."