McLaren’s Spider comes out to play

The Goodwood Festival of Speed has become one of the greatest showcases of past, present and future motoring icons and trends. For McLaren however, it is a place of both great memories and sad ones.

On June 2 1970, the company’s founder, New Zealander Bruce McLaren, was sadly killed while testing the M8D Can-Am race car. The car left the Goodwood circuit at Woodcote corner and crashed into a marshal’s post that should have been demolished earlier.

The story is told in the new movie, McLaren, which is well worth watching, not just if you are a petrolhead but also if you are inspired by learning how others overcome challenges to achieve success.

The death of the founder is a tragic chapter, however the company has gone on to become a success, although it is probably best not to bring up the subject of its current Formula 1 campaign.

Ironically, while at Goodwood we were driven to the estate in a Mercedes bearing the McLaren logo. Purely a coincidence, said the McLaren execs.