Lamborghini Performante — bull with very sharp horns

Lamborghini’s most raging Huracan to date, the Performante, was launched recently at a rather balmy city of Bologna, Italy only a few kilometres from the company’s factory in Sant’Agata.

The Performante (Performance in Italian) sits just above the Huracan in the hierarchical structure and beefs up both the visual and performance aspects of the regular model. It is a visually stimulating thing to behold, typical of the brand’s design ethos, which features jutted lines and a low and wide stance reminiscent of the Countach supercar of the 1980s.

So what sets the Performante apart? Well, for starters, the model uses a great deal of forged composite materials — essentially recycled carbon fibre in the front valance, side sills, rear spoiler and interior. Further lightweight materials include the titanium hewn exhaust system that now sprouts between tail lights as opposed to below the rear valance in the regular model. This led to a weight reduction of 40kg, bringing the model’s dry weight to 1,382kg.

Meanwhile, there has been a slight bump up in power with the normally aspirated 5.2l V10 engine now thumping out an additional 21kW and 40Nm bringing the total to 470kW and 600Nm. This all translates to a slightly more eager sports car that takes only 2.9 seconds to get to 100km/h from rest and 8.9 seconds to get to 200km/h from stationary, while the top end is pegged at 325km/h. This places it in the performance realm of the Ferrari 488 GTB, McLaren 570S and Porsche 911 Turbo S.