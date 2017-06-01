A new era of bespoke craftsmanship

Among all the exclusive finishes is one other touch, a compartment in the centre console which has been designed to deploy a bottle of the owner’s favourite champagne along with two flutes when required. Of course, as a car to drive rather than be driven in, this does seem a little odd.

And the price? Not surprisingly no one wanted to officially divulge the final figure, but

unofficially it is about €10m, or an eye-watering R157m.

That lofty figure aside, the company is busy with some more of those nine to five models. Taylor says that the new Phantom will make its debut in London in July and will feature a move towards slightly more emotional designs. He says it will be a new chapter and include values that will make owners want to drive rather than just be driven.

However he says he is most excited about the company’s new super-luxury SUV, the Cullinan. He promises that it will have lots of grace and elegance, together with a deep perceived level of capability. "There is a lot of precedence for our vehicles going into off-road terrain," he says, referring to the days when Rollers competed in famous Alpine trials, or travelled across India or north Africa.

Younger market

The Cullinan will arrive on the market early in 2018 but behind the scenes there are other changes taking place. Taylor says the company is looking at a younger market, spurred by the fact that in a major market such as China, the average age of the buyer is under 30.

"There are younger people seeing a wonderful V12 and wanting emotional and dynamic vehicles," he says, even hinting people might want to trade in their Bugatti Veyron for a Rolls. Exactly what Taylor and his team have in mind that someone would want to trade in their Veyron for it, remains to be seen, but it is definitely going to be an interesting development in the company’s illustrious history.